Da Nang honoured as Vietnam’s fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in 2026

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – Da Nang city has been named Vietnam’s fastest-growing start-up ecosystem for 2026 by StartupBlink, a global organisation that researches and maps start-up ecosystems, the Da Nang Innovation Start-up Support Centre under the municipal Department of Science and Technology announced on October 1.



The award was presented online on September 30 as part of the Global Startup Ecosystem Awards 2026, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



StartupBlink drew up the list in its Global Startup Ecosystem Index (GSEI), which recognises and ranks start-up ecosystems, cities, countries and innovators with outstanding growth and contributions each year. The rankings are based on a range of indicators related to the number and quality of start-ups, the business environment and the connectivity of start-up ecosystems.



According to StartupBlink, Da Nang’s GSEI score increased by 154% between 2025 and 2026, the highest growth among Vietnam’s ranked urban start-up ecosystems. The city also climbed 212 places to rank 554th globally and third among Vietnam’s start-up ecosystems in the 2026 rankings, behind Ho Chi Minh City (98th globally) and Hanoi (118th).



The result reflects not only an improvement in Da Nang’s ranking, but also progress in building and developing a supportive environment for start-ups, enhancing the city’s visibility within the global start-up ecosystem.



At the same time, Da Nang has gradually expanded connections between start-ups and investors, businesses, experts and support organisations both in Vietnam and internationally. The city has also stepped up networking and exchange activities to promote innovation./.

VNA