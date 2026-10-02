Top leader calls for sports development to build national strength

After nearly a decade of implementing Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made strong progress. Markets have expanded, infrastructure investment has increased, while tourism products and service quality have gradually improved. Yet as the sector grows, so do the demands placed on it. Tourism must not only attract more visitors but also generate greater value. Against this backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, setting the goal of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.