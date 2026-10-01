Society

Vietnam expands support for older people as population ages faster

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Chairwoman of the National Committee on the Elderly, said the focus has so far been mainly on attention, support and care for older people. It must now shift toward treating them as a resource and a driver of sustainable development.

A mass dance performance featuring the highest number of the elderly in 2026 (Photo: VNA)
A mass dance performance featuring the highest number of the elderly in 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government and local authorities have rolled out a range of social welfare measures to improve older people's quality of life as the population ages rapidly.

Policy framework takes shape

A central pillar is the Politburo's Resolution 72-NQ/TW on protecting and caring for people's health, which puts a priority on healthcare for the elderly as the population ages.

The Government has also issued the National Strategy for the Elderly and Prime Minister's Directive 35/CT-TTg of December 23, 2025 on strengthening work related to older people. Its Resolution 36/NQ-CP dated March 6, 2026 calls for quality healthcare services for the elderly, a key pillar of the "silver economy".

The 2025 Population Law, in force since July 1, 2026, sets requirements for older people's well-being. It calls on individuals to prepare for old age in health, finances and mental well-being, join social and health insurance schemes, and keep learning to maintain physical and mental health and social functioning. It also promotes diverse forms of elderly care, including self-care, home-based and community-based models, and calls for building a workforce of formal and informal caregivers.

The most recent step is Prime Minister's Decision 1116/QD-TTg dated June 22, 2026, which amends Decision 1579/QD-TTg dated October 13, 2020 and approves a scheme on elderly healthcare through 2030. From 2026, senior citizens are entitled to at least one free periodic health check-up a year. Every commune, ward and special administrative zone must have at least one elderly care club, and day-care facilities for older people are targeted to reach at least 20% by 2030. By then, every city and province is expected to have socialised elderly care facilities, along with geriatric hospitals or general hospitals with geriatric departments.

As of September 2026, more than 3.53 million older persons nationwide were receiving monthly social insurance benefits, according to the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE). They include about 2.35 million pensioners and 530,000 recipients of social insurance allowances. The State also offers social assistance to more than 1.2 million people.

Healthcare coverage has widened. Nearly 15.7 million older people hold health insurance cards, more than 69% receive regular check-ups and 80% have their health tracked through medical records. Many remain active as more than 9 million work in employment, production or trade, over 733,000 take part in Party, Government and mass organisation activities, and more than 1.1 million help maintain public security and order.

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Students of the Muong Thanh Secondary School in Dien Bien province listen to Nong Van Khau, former Deputy Commander of Military Region 2 and Chairman of the Lai Chau Veterans' Association, recounting stories of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 80,000 cultural and sports clubs have drawn more than 3 million older people, and over 9,000 intergenerational self-help clubs are fostering community ties.

Pressure points persist

Ample challenges remain. Rapid aging is straining the healthcare system, social welfare, the labour market and care services. The elderly in remote and disadvantaged areas still struggle, and support facilities and care services fall short. Resources from socialisation are limited, and old-age people still face barriers to employment and digital transformation.

VAE Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh committed resources for older people in remote, mountainous and ethnic minority areas, where hardship is greatest. The VAE aims to have intergenerational self-help clubs in all communes operating effectively and meeting practical needs. The model has improved healthcare, raised incomes, supported disadvantaged older people and created cultural and social spaces for members, he said.

To help older people without pensions or with low incomes cope with rising living costs, the Ministry of Health has asked the Government to consider raising social retirement allowances to ensure adequate living standards. The Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking feedback on a draft law amending several articles of the Law on Social Insurance. The proposal will gradually lower the eligibility age for the allowance to 70, extending social welfare coverage to more older people.

Events have been held nationwide to mark Vietnam's Action Month for Older Persons 2026 and the 35th anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons on October 1. They aim to raise public awareness of caring for older people and upholding their role and status in society.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Chairwoman of the National Committee on the Elderly, said the focus has so far been mainly on attention, support and care for older people. It must now shift toward treating them as a resource and a driver of sustainable development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #older people #Resolution 72-NQ/TW #population ageing Vietnam
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