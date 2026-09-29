Emergency rescue conducted for foreign sailor suspected of gas poisoning

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on September 29 safely brought ashore an unconscious sailor from the Liberian-flagged MSC HERMES III, who was suspected of inhaling toxic gas, for further medical treatment.

The operation was launched after the centre received an urgent medical and rescue assistance request from MSC Vietnam Co., Ltd. on September 28. A sailor aboard the MSC HERMES III had developed abnormal symptoms, including vomiting, before losing consciousness. His condition was assessed as very serious and life-threatening. At the time, the MSC HERMES III was heading towards Buoy No. 0 in Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City to carry out repair and maintenance work.

​Immediately after receiving the request, the centre provided initial medical consultation and coordination. At 9:15 pm on September 28, it dispatched its specialised SAR 272 search and rescue vessel, which was on standby at its berth in Phuoc Thang ward, to conduct the rescue operation. Two medics from the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard also joined the mission to provide on-site medical care and emergency treatment for the victim.

The rescue force maintained contact and closely coordinated with the MSC HERMES III and relevant agencies to implement the optimal rescue plan and shorten the time needed to bring the victim ashore.

Early on September 29, SAR 272 arrived at the centre's berth and handed the patient over to the relevant authorities for transfer to a hospital for further treatment./.