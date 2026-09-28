Probe launched into three “Viet Tan” members after illegal entry from Cambodia

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s security agency for investigation on September 28 detained three men and officially launched criminal proceedings against them on charges of “terrorism” under Clause 2, Article 299 and “forging seals and documents of agencies and organisations” under Clause 2, Article 341 of the Penal Code.

Border guards at the My Quy Tay station in Tay Ninh province caught them red-handed at 21:50 on September 18 as they entered Vietnam illegally from Cambodia. They were identified as Nguyen Duc Thuan, 52, from Lam Dong province; Ho Pham Hiep Huy, 51, from Ho Chi Minh City; and Thai Cong Truong Son, 46, from Dong Thap province.

Thuan was carrying two fake citizen identity cards under the name Phan Duc Trung and a Norwegian passport in his own name. Meanwhile, Huy had an Australian passport under the name Tran Hiep.

During the investigation, they confessed to being members of the terrorist organisation “Viet Tan” and carrying fake documents to illegally enter Vietnam to conduct terrorist and sabotage activities.

Investigation is underway to clarify the criminal conduct of the suspects to handle the case in accordance with the law./.​