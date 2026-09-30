Quang Tri holds solemn memorial service for 30 martyrs

Quang Tri (VNA) – A solemn memorial and reburial ceremony was held at the Quang Tri Martyrs Cemetery in Quang Tri ward on September 30 for the remains of 30 fallen soldiers recently recovered in the locality.



At the ceremony, delegates laid wreaths, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence in tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their youth and lives for national independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.



In his eulogy, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Bao, head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, expressed profound gratitude to the martyrs, stressing that their sacrifices represent the noble spirit of patriotism and aspiration for independence and freedom.



In response to the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, search team No. 2 under the provincial Military Command conducted searches at four locations in Quang Tri ward and recovered 30 sets of remains. Some were recovered from a mass grave.



The search team overcame numerous difficulties, conducting field surveys, verifying information, and working closely with local authorities and residents to bring the fallen soldiers back to their comrades and homeland.



Following the memorial service, the remains were solemnly carried to their final resting place./.

VNA