Ho Chi Minh City buses draw more than 25 million passengers in three months of free fares

Hanoi (VNA) – After three months of free fares on 134 bus routes, buses in Ho Chi Minh City have carried over 25.5 million passengers, with many locals starting to shift their travel habits.



Phung Xuan Tuat, a resident of Phu Tho Hoa ward, said his family previously relied mainly on motorbikes, even for long journeys such as travelling from home to Suoi Tien. However, after a number of changes were made to the city’s bus system, he began trying out public transport.



He said he initially intended only to experience travelling by bus. When the city introduced free fares on July 1, he actively looked for suitable routes. The MultiGo app made it easier to check routes and gradually helped him develop the habit of travelling by bus.



The change has extended beyond Tuat himself, with other members of his family also altering their travel habits.



However, he said the bus network should continue to be expanded to make public transport more convenient. Some roads and alleys still lack bus routes, making passengers walk long distances or rely on ride-hailing services.



Similarly, Truong Van Hoc, a resident of Ban Co ward, said he had previously been reluctant to use public transport because of overcrowding and pushing and shoving. With improvements to the system, however, travelling has become more convenient, prompting him to use buses more frequently.



Speaking to Lao Dong newspaper, Le Hoan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Centre, said that after nearly three months of the 100% fare subsidy, from July 1 to September 19, the 134 eligible bus routes served 25.59 million passenger trips, up 47% year on year, averaging about 315,975 trips a day.



Passenger numbers have continued to rise month by month. In July 2026, they reached 8.56 million, up 40% year on year, while August saw 9.49 million passenger trips, up 58%. In some recent weeks, the increase has reached 60-70%.



Hoan said Ho Chi Minh City will keep upgrading its infrastructure, vehicles, technology, and management to better serve passengers. The city has revamped bus stations, added more stops and shelters, and introduced modern smart shelters, some even featuring Type-C charging ports.



The city is also studying solutions including dedicated and priority bus lanes, parking facilities for private vehicles, public bicycle services and new forms of transport in areas that buses cannot reach.



With passenger numbers on the rise and residents’ travel habits evolving, buses are steadily gaining popularity as a daily travel choice in Ho Chi Minh City.



From July 1, Ho Chi Minh City began subsidising 100% of fares on 134 bus routes for six months through December 31.



From July 1 to September 30, passengers can enjoy free travel without needing to verify their identity, giving them a chance to explore public transport and build new travel habits. From October 1 to December 31, free travel will continue, but passengers will need to use chip-based citizen ID cards, VNeID, bank cards, e-wallets, the MultiGo app, or other compatible electronic payment methods./.

VNA