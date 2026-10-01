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Hung Yen province seeks stronger ties with RoK in education, technology, healthcare

Hung Yen wishes to strengthen cooperation with the SNU in areas of the university's strength, including artificial intelligence, information technology, engineering, biomedicine, public administration and social sciences.

The delegation from Hung Yen province and leaders of the Seoul National University Asia Centre pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from Hung Yen province and leaders of the Seoul National University Asia Centre pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from northern Hung Yen province held a working session with the Seoul National University (SNU) Asia Centre on September 30 as part of its working trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK), discussing cooperation in high-quality human resources training, scientific research, innovation and knowledge transfer.

Vice Chairman of the Hung Yen People's Committee Pham Van Nghiem praised the SNU's role in talent development, scientific research and innovation, and said his province considers high-quality human resources and science – technology important drivers of sustainable development.

The RoK is one of Hung Yen's key partners in attracting investment and expanding international cooperation, he went on, noting that the province is currently home to 210 Korean-invested projects with total registered capital of about 2.9 billion USD, which have contributed to economic growth, job creation and technology transfer.

The official said that Hung Yen wishes to strengthen cooperation with the SNU in areas of the university's strength, including artificial intelligence, information technology, engineering, biomedicine, public administration and social sciences.

The province proposed developing scholarship programmes for outstanding students, facilitating exchanges of lecturers and experts, and organising training courses on public administration, digital transformation, urban planning and sustainable development. It also suggested that the SNU consider providing advice and support in developing provincial strategies for science – technology development and innovation, as well as applied research programmes and centres tailored to local needs.

​Prof. Kim Yong Gyun, Director of the Vietnam Centre under the SNU Asia Centre, said education, research and innovation offer considerable potential for cooperation with Hung Yen. The centre is ready to discuss specific programmes, connect experts and promote academic exchanges.

Nghiem pledged favourable conditions and resources for the implementation of the proposed cooperation areas, adding the province is also ready to serve as a bridge between the SNU and higher education institutions in Hung Yen, he said.

Later the same day, the delegation visited Severance Hospital under the Yonsei University Health System, Gangnam-gu Haengbok Convalescence Hospital and Meerecompany, a Korean company specialised in developing robotic systems for laparoscopic surgery. Hung Yen officials studied the application of robotic technology to healthcare and models for healthcare and elderly care, seeking experience that could support the province's development needs.

The working trip is expected to help turn cooperation opportunities between Hung Yen and Korean partners into concrete initiatives in human resources training, science – technology, innovation and healthcare, contributing to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Hung Yen province #Seoul National University #human resources training #Hung Yen #scientific research #Republic of Korea #science – technology #innovation Hung Yen Korea (RoK)
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