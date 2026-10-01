Business

Vietnam, Singapore step up capital market connectivity

A Vietnamese official suggested exchanges, businesses and intermediaries from the two countries strengthen connections and gradually establish an ecosystem supporting the issuance and listing of depositary receipt (DR) products.

The meeting between Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Lim Tuang Lee, Assistant Managing Director of the Capital Markets Group under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: SSC)
The meeting between Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Lim Tuang Lee, Assistant Managing Director of the Capital Markets Group under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: SSC)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Lim Tuang Lee, Assistant Managing Director of the Capital Markets Group under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen capital market connectivity at their meeting in Hanoi on September 30.

Phuong spoke with Lim and the MAS delegation about their working session at the SSC and participation in the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on depositary receipt (DR) product development.

She appreciated MAS’s coordination and support for Vietnam’s securities market in recent years, stressing that there remains large room for cooperation as the two countries’ capital markets become increasingly connected.

Regarding DR products, Phuong suggested MAS continue coordinating with and create favourable conditions to connect the two countries’ capital markets, including sharing information on legal frameworks, operating mechanisms and necessary conditions to help Vietnamese businesses gain more effective access to the Singapore market.

On that basis, exchanges, businesses and intermediaries from the two countries could strengthen connections and gradually establish an ecosystem supporting the issuance and listing of DRs, she noted, adding the development of DRs as a market connectivity channel will create more opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to mobilise international capital, diversify products, broaden the investor base and promote two-way capital flows between Vietnam and Singapore.

Noting that FTSE Russell is working with MAS to develop index products in Singapore, Phuong said Vietnamese securities companies could participate as market makers, thus further strengthening capital market connectivity between the two countries.

Lim said the SGX and VNX are cooperating, particularly in researching and developing DR products, noting that their effective operation will require coordinated participation by market players, including custodian banks, depository institutions, and clearing and settlement organisations.

He added that information on DR characteristics, mechanisms and uses should also be provided fully and transparently for participants and investors.

Regarding the crypto-asset market, Phuong said this is a new field that requires regulators to both facilitate innovation and market development and ensure safety, transparency and efficient management of emerging risks.

She proposed that drawing on Singapore’s experience, MAS share information and experience on legal frameworks, organisational models, crypto-asset exchange management and market surveillance, particularly measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The SSC is also interested in MAS’s experience in developing market-linked surveillance systems, selecting organisational models, managing issuance and trading, and facilitating potential links with international markets as Vietnam gradually refines its regulatory framework for the sector, she went on.

Lim affirmed MAS’s readiness to continue working closely with the SSC and sharing experience and professional information on crypto-asset market management.

Following the meeting, the VNX and SGX signed an MoU on DR product development. The MoU provides a framework for the two exchanges to further study and promote cooperation in product development, contributing to stronger connectivity between the Vietnamese and Singaporean capital markets./.

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