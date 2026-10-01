Business

Events to link craft villages with agritourism to boost rural economy

The 22nd Vietnam Craft Village Fair, the 2026 Week for Promoting and Connecting Agricultural and Rural Tourism, and the 2026 Vietnam Handicraft Competition will be held at the Agricultural Exhibition Centre in Hanoi from October 8 to 12.

Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, speaks at the September 30 press briefting announcing the 22nd Vietnam Craft Village Fair. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, speaks at the September 30 press briefting announcing the 22nd Vietnam Craft Village Fair. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will link craft villages, handicrafts, and rural tourism to promote local products, expand market access, and drive sustainable rural economic development through a series of events in Hanoi from October 8 to 12.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on September 30 that the 22nd Vietnam Craft Village Fair, the 2026 Week for Promoting and Connecting Agricultural and Rural Tourism, and the 2026 Vietnam Handicraft Competition will be held at the Agricultural Exhibition Centre, No. 489 Hoang Quoc Viet street in Nghia Do ward.

Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, said the three events will form a connected chain spanning traditional craft preservation, product development and promotion, tourism experiences, market access and sales.

The Vietnam Craft Village Fair will feature nearly 100 booths and a joint exhibition area showcasing products from more than 50 units in 19 provinces and cities.

It will also advertise OCOP products and facilitate links between craft producers, distributors, supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

This year's fair will place greater emphasis on digital transformation, with livestream sales on TikTok Shop and QR codes allowing visitors to trace product origins and access product information.

Meanwhile, the rural tourism week will showcase outstanding agricultural and rural tourism models, including five-star OCOP-certified destinations, craft village tourism, ecotourism, circular tourism, medicinal herb-based tourism and forest tourism.

The programme aims to connect rural tourism providers with travel businesses, organisations and schools while creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

The handicraft competition has drawn 453 entries from 256 individual and group producers nationwide, spanning five categories, namely ceramics and glass; textiles and embroidery; bamboo, rattan, and leaves; wood, stone, lacquer, and mother-of-pearl; and other materials.

It is meant to honour and encourage the creativity of artisans, skilled craftspeople, and designers, thus contributing to the preservation and promotion of craft villages' cultural values, and connecting handicraft products with markets, tourism, and export opportunities.

The events are expected to create a stronger link between craft villages, handicrafts, rural tourism and markets, helping preserve cultural heritage while promoting sustainable rural economic development./.

VNA
#Xây dựng nông thôn mới #craft villages #handicrafts #rural tourism #Vietnam Craft Village Fair #Ministry of Agriculture and Environment
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