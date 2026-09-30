Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Hanoi–Hong Kong route

Hong Kong (VNA) – Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on September 30 launched a new route connecting Hong Kong (China) with Hanoi, helping strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties between the two sides.

This is SPA’s second service connecting Hong Kong with Vietnam, following the launch of a direct Hong Kong–Phu Quoc route on May 22 this year. The Hanoi route initially operates one flight per day.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Hong Kong, SPA representative Justin Liu said the airline decided to open the Hong Kong–Hanoi route after its Hong Kong–Phu Quoc service achieved a load factor of more than 90%.

SPA also plans to launch a Hong Kong–Da Nang route in the coming months, he noted.Liu added that economic, trade and tourism connections between Vietnam and Hong Kong, as well as the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, are growing strongly.

The new services are expected to meet rising travel demand among tourists, businesspeople, investors, students and those visiting family and friends.From October 5, SPA will increase the Hong Kong–Phu Quoc service to two flights per day.

The Hong Kong–Da Nang route is scheduled to open by the end of this year, with four flights per day.

According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, more than 39,000 Vietnamese tourists visited Hong Kong in the first eight months of this year, up 9.5% year on year./.