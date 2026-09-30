Business

Vietnam sets roadmap to take businesses global

GoGlobal aims to support the private sector in establishing a stronger, more effective and sustainable presence in foreign markets. By 2030, the programme targets training at least 10,000 businesses, providing internationalisation consulting to 1,000, supporting 100 firms in overseas investment, and helping 100 businesses join regional or global value chains.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade holds the first meeting of the GoGlobal Steering Committee in Hanoi on September 30 to review implementation and set key tasks for the programme. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Industry and Trade holds the first meeting of the GoGlobal Steering Committee in Hanoi on September 30 to review implementation and set key tasks for the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is rolling out a five-step roadmap to help domestic businesses expand overseas, build international brands and join global value chains under the GoGlobal programme for 2026-2030.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade held the first meeting of the GoGlobal Steering Committee in Hanoi on September 30 to review implementation and set key tasks for the programme.​

GoGlobal aims to support the private sector in establishing a stronger, more effective and sustainable presence in foreign markets. By 2030, the programme targets training at least 10,000 businesses, providing internationalisation consulting to 1,000, supporting 100 firms in overseas investment, and helping 100 businesses join regional or global value chains.

​It also aims to support 100 businesses in operating effectively on cross-border e-commerce platforms, including at least 10 generating more than 10 million USD in online export revenue.​

Luong Hoang Thai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said expanding overseas is essential for businesses to enhance competitiveness, absorb technology and learn from international experience.​

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the ministry's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said GoGlobal would shift from event-based export promotion to a tailored internationalisation roadmap based on each company's capabilities, needs and development goals.​

The five-step approach covers raising awareness, strengthening and standardising capabilities, entering foreign markets, expanding investment and joining value chains, and building brands and international management capacity.​

The programme will also support businesses in developing distribution networks, overseas offices and legal entities, engaging in cross-border e-commerce, and investing in production and logistics facilities.​

Seven provinces and cities have so far issued local GoGlobal programmes, while others are preparing their plans.​

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to launch the GoGlobal Index to assess business readiness for internationalisation and develop the GoGlobal Platform, expected to begin stable operations in the second quarter of 2027./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #international brands #global value chains #GoGlobal #e-commerce
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Private economic development

Related News

The proportion of Vietnamese goods remains high at supermarkets. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese brands win over domestic consumers to go global

Amid increasingly fierce global competition, the goal is no longer simply to increase domestic consumption of Vietnamese goods, but to develop strong Vietnamese brands capable of winning consumers through quality, innovation and added value, thereby creating a stepping stone for expansion into international markets.

Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese businesses seek to expand investment in Cambodia

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.

See more

Content creators help farmers sell longan and OCOP products on TikTok. (Photo: VNA)

Tighter livestream controls to curb counterfeit goods online

Under the stricter process, checks now cover not only products but also sellers, businesses, promotional content and livestream participants. Content creator and affiliate marketer Vo Truong Duy said that sellers are required to provide products and relevant documents for verification before livestreams. Information on distributors, product declarations, labels and ingredients must be consistent.

Petrolimex Aviation supplies SAF for Vietjet flights (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam studies ways to broaden use of sustainable aviation fuel

The proposed SAF roadmap will take into account Vietnam's international commitments, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the country's ability to develop a domestic SAF supply while avoiding shocks to domestic airlines and the air transport market.

Fishing boats anchor before heading out to the sea. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

An Giang tightens management of high-risk violators to combat IUU fishing

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang province Ngo Cong Thuc asked relevant departments, agencies, forces and local authorities to manage all fishing vessels ineligible for operation, regularly update their status and anchorage locations, and ensure that no such vessels engage in fishing activities.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hue, Senior Director of Human Resources Strategy and Brand at Aeon Vietnam, speaks at an event. (Photo: Aeon Vietnam)

Japan's retail giant Aeon Corporation bets big on Vietnamese market

Under its medium-term business plan through March 2031, Aeon aims to generate more than 300 billion JPY (1.9 billion USD) in operating revenue in Vietnam, 2.5 times higher than its fiscal year 2026 forecast. The group plans to increase its supermarket network, including MaxValu, from about 60 stores to 300, while allocating about 60% of its Southeast Asian investment to Vietnam.

At a working session between Phu Tho's leaders and the Opora Rossii delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho courts Russian investors in vocational training, trade

Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu has expressed a desire to strengthen connections with Russian partners in areas such as education, industrial growth, agro-forestry processing, technology, and trade.

At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between VinFast and HS Hyosung. (Photo: VNA)

RoK group adds 100 million USD investment in Da Nang

Covering about 11 hectares, the project will manufacture BCF yarn, commercial carpets and automotive floor carpets, with an annual capacity of 16,800 tonnes of BCF yarn and approximately 7.8 million sq.m of carpets.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (left) and Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson at their talks. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Canada open new avenues for energy cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung recently held talks with Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, focusing on implementing the newly signed memorandum of understanding on energy and clean energy transition cooperation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a circular amending and supplementing certain regulations on textile and garment exports to Mexico under the CPTPP. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods account for only around 1% of CPTPP market share

To support businesses, the MoIT is developing an FTA implementation management system built on three pillars. These include providing information through the Government’s FTA portal, assessing FTA implementation results in localities, and building an FTA utilisation ecosystem connecting management agencies, localities, associations, businesses, logistics and financial service providers, and other stakeholders across production and export chains.