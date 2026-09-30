Vietnam sets roadmap to take businesses global

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is rolling out a five-step roadmap to help domestic businesses expand overseas, build international brands and join global value chains under the GoGlobal programme for 2026-2030.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade held the first meeting of the GoGlobal Steering Committee in Hanoi on September 30 to review implementation and set key tasks for the programme.​

GoGlobal aims to support the private sector in establishing a stronger, more effective and sustainable presence in foreign markets. By 2030, the programme targets training at least 10,000 businesses, providing internationalisation consulting to 1,000, supporting 100 firms in overseas investment, and helping 100 businesses join regional or global value chains.

​It also aims to support 100 businesses in operating effectively on cross-border e-commerce platforms, including at least 10 generating more than 10 million USD in online export revenue.​

Luong Hoang Thai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said expanding overseas is essential for businesses to enhance competitiveness, absorb technology and learn from international experience.​

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the ministry's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said GoGlobal would shift from event-based export promotion to a tailored internationalisation roadmap based on each company's capabilities, needs and development goals.​

The five-step approach covers raising awareness, strengthening and standardising capabilities, entering foreign markets, expanding investment and joining value chains, and building brands and international management capacity.​

The programme will also support businesses in developing distribution networks, overseas offices and legal entities, engaging in cross-border e-commerce, and investing in production and logistics facilities.​

Seven provinces and cities have so far issued local GoGlobal programmes, while others are preparing their plans.​

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to launch the GoGlobal Index to assess business readiness for internationalisation and develop the GoGlobal Platform, expected to begin stable operations in the second quarter of 2027./.

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