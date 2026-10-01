Asahi Mutual Life Insurance aims hire 1,000 staff in Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) - Japan's Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to recruit around 1,000 sales staff in Vietnam, marking an ambitious start as its business performance gradually improves.



The recruitment drive will take place alongside the completion of Asahi Mutual Life Insurance’s acquisition of Vietnam’s MVI Life, announced in December 2025. The deal will be the Japanese insurer’s first overseas acquisition in its history and is subject to approval by Vietnamese regulators.



Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to hire around 100 sales staff in January 2027, when it expects to begin operations through the newly established company. It will then gradually expand its workforce, including sales managers and field staff, with the ultimate goal of reaching 1,000 employees.



Asahi Mutual Life Insurance President Kenichiro Ishijima said the company would build new sales channels by applying the experience it has accumulated in Japan to the Vietnamese market, establishing long-term relationships with customers and providing comprehensive after-sales support.



The company will develop a two-channel sales system combining bank branches and sales representatives, aiming for each channel to account for half of its annual new premium revenue.



It also plans to offer its own health insurance products in Vietnam once they receive regulatory approval and MVI Life’s systems are upgraded. The company sees growth potential as Vietnam’s expanding middle class becomes increasingly health-conscious.



In the fiscal year ended March 2026, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance eliminated, for the first time since fiscal 2000, the negative spread between investment yields and guaranteed interest rates, continuing its recovery after being hit by the collapse of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s.



The company plans to invest around 100 billion yen (635 million USD) over the three fiscal years through March 2030, including in acquisitions in Japan and overseas./.













VNA