Hanoi reception celebrates 77th founding anniversary of China

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh attended and delivered remarks at a reception held in Hanoi on September 30 to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of China (October 1, 1949–2026).

The event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and attended by leaders of Vietnamese central and local agencies, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organisations in Hanoi.

In her remarks, Thanh extended congratulations on the major achievements obtained by the Party, State and people of China over the 77 years of national construction and development.​

Particularly over the past decade, she noted, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, China has successfully built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, improved the well-being of its people, and continued to grow stronger. It has also played an increasingly important role in global security, development, civilisation and governance.​

The minister highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two Parties, countries and peoples, described as “both comradeship and brotherhood”, which was fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and has become a valuable shared asset of the two nations.​

She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently regard the healthy development of Vietnam–China relations as a top priority and are determined to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen bilateral ties.​

Speaking highly of the strong, substantive and comprehensive development of Vietnam–China relations in line with the strategic orientations set by the two countries’ senior leaders, Thanh said Vietnam stands ready to continue accompanying and supporting China in pursuing development, while joining other countries in promoting multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation and effectively responding to common challenges, thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.​

For his part, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Wang Qun reviewed his country’s major achievements over the past 77 years, stressing that China remains committed to openness, innovation and peaceful development and is ready to share development opportunities and make positive contributions to global security, development, civilisation and governance.​

Regarding bilateral ties, Wang said China and Vietnam are socialist neighbours with a long history of solidarity and close bonds. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, their relations have continued to develop strongly, recording encouraging achievements in various areas and delivering practical benefits to their peoples.​

Highlighting the significance of the highly successful state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in April 2026, Wang said bilateral relations are flourishing and now standing at a new historical starting point.​

He affirmed China’s readiness to work with Vietnam to make unceasing efforts in the industrialisation, modernisation and socialism building of both countries and, through high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation, give more momentum to each country's development and jointly write a new chapter in the building of a China–Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level./.