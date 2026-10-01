Politics

Hanoi reception celebrates 77th founding anniversary of China

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently regard the healthy development of Vietnam–China relations as a top priority and are determined to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen bilateral ties.

Participants pose for a group photo at the September 30 reception celebrating the 77th founding anniversary of China. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Participants pose for a group photo at the September 30 reception celebrating the 77th founding anniversary of China. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh attended and delivered remarks at a reception held in Hanoi on September 30 to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of China (October 1, 1949–2026).

The event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and attended by leaders of Vietnamese central and local agencies, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organisations in Hanoi.

In her remarks, Thanh extended congratulations on the major achievements obtained by the Party, State and people of China over the 77 years of national construction and development.​

Particularly over the past decade, she noted, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, China has successfully built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, improved the well-being of its people, and continued to grow stronger. It has also played an increasingly important role in global security, development, civilisation and governance.​

The minister highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two Parties, countries and peoples, described as “both comradeship and brotherhood”, which was fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and has become a valuable shared asset of the two nations.​

She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently regard the healthy development of Vietnam–China relations as a top priority and are determined to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen bilateral ties.​

Speaking highly of the strong, substantive and comprehensive development of Vietnam–China relations in line with the strategic orientations set by the two countries’ senior leaders, Thanh said Vietnam stands ready to continue accompanying and supporting China in pursuing development, while joining other countries in promoting multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation and effectively responding to common challenges, thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.​

For his part, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Wang Qun reviewed his country’s major achievements over the past 77 years, stressing that China remains committed to openness, innovation and peaceful development and is ready to share development opportunities and make positive contributions to global security, development, civilisation and governance.​

Regarding bilateral ties, Wang said China and Vietnam are socialist neighbours with a long history of solidarity and close bonds. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, their relations have continued to develop strongly, recording encouraging achievements in various areas and delivering practical benefits to their peoples.​

Highlighting the significance of the highly successful state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in April 2026, Wang said bilateral relations are flourishing and now standing at a new historical starting point.​

He affirmed China’s readiness to work with Vietnam to make unceasing efforts in the industrialisation, modernisation and socialism building of both countries and, through high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation, give more momentum to each country's development and jointly write a new chapter in the building of a China–Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-China #77th founding anniversary of China #Chinese Embassy in Vietnam China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (L) meets with Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, China propel substantive partnership

They welcomed recent gains in Vietnam-China ties, especially stronger political trust; improved cooperation mechanisms through Party, Government, parliamentary and Vietnam Fatherland Front channels; faster strategic connectivity between the two economies; expanded economic, trade and investment collaboration; and more people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

VFF leader sends congratulations to Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on National Day

VFF leader sends congratulations to Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on National Day

In the message, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), expressed her delight that under the wise leadership of the CPC, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at the core, the Chinese people have achieved tremendous accomplishments in the cause of reform and opening up and the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics, with the National Committee of the CPPCC making important contributions to these achievements.

See more

☀️ Morning digest on October 1

☀️ Morning digest on October 1

A meeting reviewing the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's reception for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat, and the 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity wrapping up are among news highlights on September 30 evening.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for proactive approach to national security

The Central Public Security Party Committee must play a core advisory role and accelerate the implementation of resolutions, conclusions and plans already adopted, he said, stressing that the key task now was to speed up implementation and produce concrete results, said top leader To Lam.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee proposes priority for domestic bidding

Presenting the draft revised Bidding Law, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft, comprising eight chapters and 60 articles, aims to simplify procedures, shorten project implementation time, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, improve the effectiveness of State management, and handle violations and resolve petitions in bidding activities.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of the association, highlighted the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people, particularly through Vietnamese alumni and former workers who studied and worked in Germany.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Illustrative photo by VNA)

Vietnam-Canada strategic partnership creates new space for broader cooperation

Former Canadian member of parliament Bryon Wilfert said the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offers Canada an opportunity to elevate its relationship with one of the Indo-Pacific’s most important emerging economic and strategic partners.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Bulgaria promote substantive agricultural cooperation

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh expresses appreciation for Switzerland’s support during important periods in Vietnam’s history at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland seek to deepen traditional friendship, expand cooperation

Looking ahead, Vietnam wishes to work with Switzerland to further deepen bilateral relations, with traditional friendship and political trust as the foundation, economic cooperation as a pillar, and science-technology and innovation as drivers, National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh said, adding that the two sides should also expand cooperation in areas where Switzerland has strengths and Vietnam has needs.

Gazprom logo at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnam-Russia petrochemical ties hold fresh potential

He noted that trade between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam reached 8.3 billion USD in 2025. Despite the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement having been in force for 10 years, considerable room remains to expand economic cooperation, particularly in petrochemicals.

At a meeting between the standing boards of the Government and NA’s Party committees (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government’s Party committees meet on legislature’s second session agenda

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man coordination must go beyond finishing the agenda to improve the quality of NA decisions and Government enforcement; deal with policies rather than just paperwork, especially in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena; and pin down final responsibility for each product, not just progress.