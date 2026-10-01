NA Standing Committee to discuss draft revised Land Law at seventh session

Hanoi (VNA) – The Office of the National Assembly (NA) announced on September 30 that the seventh session of the NA Standing Committee is scheduled to take place in two phases this October.



The first phase will be held on the afternoon of October 1 and throughout October 2. Meanwhile, the second phase is scheduled for the afternoon of October 10, with the morning of October 11 reserved as a backup. The session will take place in the Tan Trao Hall of the NA Building.



During the sitting, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on a number of draft laws, namely the revised Land Law, the revised Housing Law, the revised Law on Real Estate Business, the Law on Legal Normative Documents, and the consolidated Law on the State Budget.



As part of its supervisory work, the committee will consider the Government’s report on the implementation of Resolution No. 206/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms for addressing difficulties and obstacles arising from legal regulations.



It will also look into the Government’s report on the implementation of the 2026 socio-economic development plan and the proposed plan for 2027, as well as reports on the implementation of the 2026 state budget plan, the 2027 state budget estimates and the plan for allocating the central budget next year.



Participants will also comment on a draft report summarising opinions and recommendations from voters and the public to be submitted to the second session of the 16th NA.



In addition, the NA Standing Committee will scrutinise the results of the supervision over the settlement of and response to voters’ petitions submitted to the first session of the 16th NA; the results of citizen reception, the receipt and handling of citizens’ petitions and complaints, as well as the supervision over the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations submitted to the NA in 2026.



It will also consider the NA’s report on the work related to public aspirations for September 2026.



Regarding decisions on important national matters, the committee will look into a draft NA resolution amending and supplementing several articles of Resolution No. 107/2023/QH15 on the application of additional corporate income tax under the global anti-base erosion rules.



It will give its third round of opinions on preparations for the second session of the 16th NA, discuss solutions to difficulties facing Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co., Ltd., and consider several other matters to be submitted to the second session of the parliament./.

VNA