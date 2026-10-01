☀️ Morning digest on October 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to shift strongly from “responding to security threats” to “effective forecasting, prevention and shaping.”



Speaking at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026, and set out key tasks for the remainder of the year in Hanoi on September 30, the Party and State leader stressed that the “proactive security” approach must be applied consistently across all public security work. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 30 for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives.

The September 30 meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung said the conference's success will help safeguard peace and security in each member state and across the region, and advance a peaceful, stable and resilient ASEAN Community. Read full story



– The 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity closed in Hanoi on September 30 after three days of serious, open and productive discussions.



The dialogue runs from September 27 to October 1 in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province. It was co-hosted by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi and Ninh Binh People's Committees, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Hanoi. The high-level policy forum brought together heritage experts and managers from the region and beyond to discuss how to conserve and uphold heritage values. Read full story



– Vietnam hosted a discussion in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 29 with a focus on promoting older persons’ right to health care, highlighting the need for more comprehensive policies to ensure equal access to health services and protect the dignity and well-being of older people.



The event, held on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was organised by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva. Read full story



– Senior law enforcement officials from ASEAN member states on September 30 adopted a joint declaration reaffirming their strong political commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in combating fugitive criminals.

Officials at the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives was hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. Read full story



– The National Technology Innovation Fund under the Ministry of Science and Technology plans to select 15 AI-based technology innovation tasks in 2026, with state funding of up to 3 billion (192,000 USD) per task, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30.



The tasks will run for no more than 12 months, with state funding capped at half of total costs, while participating companies are required to provide at least half in cash. Read full story./.