Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 1

A meeting reviewing the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's reception for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat, and the 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity wrapping up are among news highlights on September 30 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on October 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to shift strongly from “responding to security threats” to “effective forecasting, prevention and shaping.”

Speaking at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026, and set out key tasks for the remainder of the year in Hanoi on September 30, the Party and State leader stressed that the “proactive security” approach must be applied consistently across all public security work. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 30 for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives.

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The September 30 meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung said the conference's success will help safeguard peace and security in each member state and across the region, and advance a peaceful, stable and resilient ASEAN Community. Read full story

– The 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity closed in Hanoi on September 30 after three days of serious, open and productive discussions.

The dialogue runs from September 27 to October 1 in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province. It was co-hosted by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi and Ninh Binh People's Committees, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Hanoi. The high-level policy forum brought together heritage experts and managers from the region and beyond to discuss how to conserve and uphold heritage values. Read full story

– Vietnam hosted a discussion in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 29 with a focus on promoting older persons’ right to health care, highlighting the need for more comprehensive policies to ensure equal access to health services and protect the dignity and well-being of older people.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was organised by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva. Read full story

– Senior law enforcement officials from ASEAN member states on September 30 adopted a joint declaration reaffirming their strong political commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in combating fugitive criminals.

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Officials at the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives was hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. Read full story

– The National Technology Innovation Fund under the Ministry of Science and Technology plans to select 15 AI-based technology innovation tasks in 2026, with state funding of up to 3 billion (192,000 USD) per task, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30.

The tasks will run for no more than 12 months, with state funding capped at half of total costs, while participating companies are required to provide at least half in cash. Read full story./.

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☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

A groundbreaking ceremony for a project on the conservation, restoration and rehabilitation of Kinh Thien Palace; Standard Chartered's upgrade of Vietnam's growth forecast for Q3, and the gold medal in the women’s sepak takraw doubles final at ASIAD 2026 are among news highlights on September 29.

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The Central Public Security Party Committee must play a core advisory role and accelerate the implementation of resolutions, conclusions and plans already adopted, he said, stressing that the key task now was to speed up implementation and produce concrete results, said top leader To Lam.

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People-to-people diplomacy deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of the association, highlighted the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people, particularly through Vietnamese alumni and former workers who studied and worked in Germany.

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Vietnam-Canada strategic partnership creates new space for broader cooperation

Former Canadian member of parliament Bryon Wilfert said the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offers Canada an opportunity to elevate its relationship with one of the Indo-Pacific’s most important emerging economic and strategic partners.

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Vietnam, Bulgaria promote substantive agricultural cooperation

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

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Vietnam, Switzerland seek to deepen traditional friendship, expand cooperation

Looking ahead, Vietnam wishes to work with Switzerland to further deepen bilateral relations, with traditional friendship and political trust as the foundation, economic cooperation as a pillar, and science-technology and innovation as drivers, National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh said, adding that the two sides should also expand cooperation in areas where Switzerland has strengths and Vietnam has needs.

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Vietnam-Russia petrochemical ties hold fresh potential

He noted that trade between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam reached 8.3 billion USD in 2025. Despite the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement having been in force for 10 years, considerable room remains to expand economic cooperation, particularly in petrochemicals.

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Vietnam, China propel substantive partnership

They welcomed recent gains in Vietnam-China ties, especially stronger political trust; improved cooperation mechanisms through Party, Government, parliamentary and Vietnam Fatherland Front channels; faster strategic connectivity between the two economies; expanded economic, trade and investment collaboration; and more people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

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NA, Government’s Party committees meet on legislature’s second session agenda

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man coordination must go beyond finishing the agenda to improve the quality of NA decisions and Government enforcement; deal with policies rather than just paperwork, especially in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena; and pin down final responsibility for each product, not just progress.