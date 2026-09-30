World

Vietnam hosts discussion on older persons’ right to health care

Participants discussed ways to better protect older persons’ right to health through concrete policies and action at national, regional and international levels.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, moderates the discussion in Geneva on September 29. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, moderates the discussion in Geneva on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam hosted a discussion in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 29 with a focus on promoting older persons’ right to health care, highlighting the need for more comprehensive policies to ensure equal access to health services and protect the dignity and well-being of older people.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was organised by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva.

Nearly 100 delegates attended the hybrid discussion, which was co-sponsored by the Permanent Missions of the Philippines and Slovenia to the UN in Geneva. Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, moderated the event.

Speakers included representatives of the United Nations; the World Health Organisation (WHO); the International Labour Organisation (ILO); Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the governments of Vietnam and the Philippines.

The discussion took place as population ageing is becoming a major global challenge. According to the UN, the number of people aged 60 and above worldwide is projected to exceed 2 billion by 2050. Older people often face multiple barriers to health care, including unequal access to medical services, vaccination, long-term care and support needed to maintain their health, independence and dignity.

Against this backdrop, the UNHRC, through Resolution 58/13, established an open-ended intergovernmental working group to develop a new legally binding instrument on the rights of older persons. The move reflects growing recognition of gaps in the existing international framework, including in access to health care.

Participants discussed ways to better protect older persons’ right to health through concrete policies and action at national, regional and international levels.

Topics included addressing the specific needs and vulnerabilities of older persons as part of the right to health, including access to health services through digital platforms. Participants also examined the role of universal health coverage, primary health care, prevention and vaccination, and long-term care in promoting healthy ageing.

They also shared policy and institutional measures to reduce inequalities in access to health services and exchanged national experiences in responding to rapid population ageing.

The event demonstrated Vietnam’s active and responsible engagement as a member of the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 term. It also provided a platform for countries, international organisations, experts and other stakeholders to share experience and strengthen coordination between human rights and public health approaches.

Discussion outcomes are expected to contribute to further deliberations on the development of a new international instrument on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #older people #population ageing #United Nations Human Rights Council #older persons’ right to health care #human rights
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

See more

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for dialogue among nuclear-weapon states to reduce nuclear risk

Vietnam calls on nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ). It will continue to make active contributions to international efforts to promote nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, strengthen multilateralism and international law, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.

Singapore boosts business support with “one-stop shop” model

Singapore boosts business support with “one-stop shop” model

With government business support information and services integrated into a single platform, BizSG uses AI to recommend support programmes tailored to each business and guide users step-by-step to the appropriate service or support. The entire Singapore government subsidy system is expected to be gradually integrated by 2027.

Indonesia's MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman speaks during an entrepreneurial event in Surabaya, East Java, September 23, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia helps poor families build self-reliant businesses

MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman said, during the launch of LAKSMI, an inclusive microenterprise capacity-building programme, in Surabaya, East Java, on September 23, his ministry offers training and business mentoring for beneficiaries of government socioeconomic programmes.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: cand.vn)

Vietnam hosts ASEAN conference on combating fugitive criminals

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said amid deepening globalisation and international integration, transnational crime in general and crimes committed by wanted persons in particular have become increasingly complex, posing major challenges to law enforcement agencies in the region and around the world.

Singapore builds first gas-fired power plant integrated with battery storage

Singapore builds first gas-fired power plant integrated with battery storage

The 670MW plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2029, with an investment of 1.2 billion SGD (939 million USD). Using combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, it will be Singapore’s largest single-unit power plant, generating enough electricity to supply about 1.2 million four-room apartments a year.

Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN boosts media cooperation in digital era

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

ADB approves 1.5 billion USD loan to help Philippines mitigate impact of Middle East conflict

ADB approves 1.5 billion USD loan to help Philippines mitigate impact of Middle East conflict

The ADB funding will help the Philippine Government secure fuel supplies, maintain access to electricity, healthcare, food, and medicine at affordable prices, and assist Filipino workers abroad in returning home. The loan is provided through ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility (CSF), a financial instrument designed to provide rapid budget support to member countries in times of economic shocks.

Workers make clothes for export at Nha Be- Hau Giang Garment JSC in Vi Thanh ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sustaining exceptional growth: economist

Vietnam is the resilience story. Its projected growth moderates slightly from its exceptional post-2016 pace, but remains around 5% — a rate that would be remarkable for most advanced economies.

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada website published two commentaries by former parliamentarian Bryon Wilfert and researcher Julie Nguyen on the significance of the visit. (Photo: Screenshot of the articles)

Canadian media highlight new milestone in Vietnam–Canada relations

The coverage by Canadian media and researchers shows that the top Vietnamese leader's state visit was seen not only as an important diplomatic milestone but also as an opportunity for the two countries to deepen substantive cooperation, diversify partnerships and seek new drivers of development amid a changing global landscape.