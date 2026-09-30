Thailand approves 9.2-billion-USD flood control project

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a 160-billion-THB (9.2 billion USD) project to address severe flooding in Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River basin, while improving the capacity to drain floodwaters into the Gulf of Thailand, reported the Bangkok Post.



​Among the projects, the largest is the construction of the Chai Nat-Pa Sak-Gulf of Thailand flood drainage canal system, with an investment of 165 billion THB. The project is intended to increase drainage capacity, reduce flooding in the Chao Phraya River basin, and increase water storage capacity for use during dry season. It is expected to start in 2027 and be completed in about eight years.



The Thai government is also allocating 95 billion THB to improve the irrigation system in the eastern downstream Chao Phraya River region, with the aim of increasing floodwater drainage capacity and reducing frequent flooding. In addition, more than 700 flood-control projects in the South are planned with a budget of 30-40 billion THB.



These plans were accelerated after Bangkok and surrounding areas experienced heavy rains that caused widespread flooding, disrupted transportation and affected economic activity. The Thai government is focusing on increasing drainage capacity, improving floodwater management and expanding water storage to reduce flood damage and proactively respond to long-term flood risks./.

VNA