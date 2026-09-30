Indonesia spurs blockchain to widen creative financing

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government is promoting blockchain technology to expand financing access for creative economy players and create quality middle-class jobs, reported Antara.



According to a press statement on September 30, Minister of Creative Economy Teuku Riefky Harsya said around 63% of the 27.4 million creative economy workers are Gen Z and millennials. Each subsector has significant potential to create jobs, increase incomes and strengthen purchasing power.



Strengthening the financing ecosystem is essential to supporting creative economy players. His ministry is promoting collaboration among government, academia, businesses, communities, media and financial institutions through a hexahelix approach, Harsya said.



The scheme could be developed in collaboration with Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority (OJK), including through programmes such as Ekraf Data and Dana Ekraf, he said./.

VNA