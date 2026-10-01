Huoi Puoc-Na Son border gate to be upgraded to international status in 2027

Dien Bien (VNA) – Vietnam’s Dien Bien province and Luang Prabang province of Laos have agreed to complete internal procedures in 2026 and coordinate bilateral procedures to upgrade the Huoi Puoc-Na Son border gate into an international one in 2027.

The agreement was reached at talks on September 30 between delegations from the two provinces at border marker No. 144 along the Vietnam-Laos borderline. The Dien Bien delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Doat, while the Luang Prabang delegation was headed by Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Administration Committee Viengvilay Dilaphan.

Speaking at the talks, Doat said Dien Bien is focusing on developing its land border gate system, expanding trade space and forming an economic corridor connecting the province with China’s Yunnan province and northern Lao provinces, and developing the border gate economy, cross-border trade and logistics.

The upgrade is based on the Agreement on regulations on management of land borders and border gates between the Governments of Vietnam and Laos, signed on March 16, 2016. Under the agreement, the opening or upgrading of border gates requires consensus from the administrations of border provinces and approval by competent authorities of the two countries, while ensuring socio-economic development, sovereignty, territorial integrity, national defence and security.

The two sides will promote investment in infrastructure and transport connectivity in the border gate area to meet international border gate criteria, while facilitating administrative procedures within their respective authority and in accordance with each country’s laws. These efforts are expected to facilitate the movement of people, vehicles and goods across the border and attract third-country passengers.

The foreign affairs agencies of the two provinces will serve as focal points for coordination and information exchange, while the border gate management agencies will coordinate the implementation of professional and technical tasks.

For Dien Bien, the provincial Border Guard Command will take charge, while the Luang Prabang side will be represented by its Department of Foreign Affairs./.

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