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PM calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against criminal fugitives

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 30 for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives.

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Delegates at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: cand.vn)

Vietnam hosts ASEAN conference on combating fugitive criminals

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said amid deepening globalisation and international integration, transnational crime in general and crimes committed by wanted persons in particular have become increasingly complex, posing major challenges to law enforcement agencies in the region and around the world.

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Top leader urges military to strive for best possible results in 2026

Top leader urges military to strive for best possible results in 2026

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.

New strategy drives Vietnam’s tourism towards higher value

New strategy drives Vietnam’s tourism towards higher value

After nearly a decade of implementing Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made strong progress. Markets have expanded, infrastructure investment has increased, while tourism products and service quality have gradually improved. Yet as the sector grows, so do the demands placed on it. Tourism must not only attract more visitors but also generate greater value. Against this backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, setting the goal of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

Ethnic Lao community in Dien Bien celebrates new rice festival

Ethnic Lao community in Dien Bien celebrates new rice festival

As the rice fields turn golden, ethnic Lao people in the border commune of Muong Nha, Dien Bien province, celebrate Khau Ho Tet, their traditional festival marking the new rice harvest. Through time-honoured rituals, meals fragrant with newly harvested sticky rice and the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, a distinctive cultural tradition continues to be passed down and preserved within the community.

Ho Chi Minh City moves to boost seaport capacity

Ho Chi Minh City moves to boost seaport capacity

Following its administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City’s seaport network has expanded to encompass port clusters across the former Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, forming a major seaport and logistics hub. To fully capitalise on its expanded scale and deep-water ports, the city must address bottlenecks in transport connectivity, inter-port coordination, green and digital transformation, and logistics development.

Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection

Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29, during which he spoke highly of the effective coordination between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.

Vietnamese pagodas foster Vietnam-Laos friendship

Vietnamese pagodas foster Vietnam-Laos friendship

A ceremony reviewing Buddhist affairs for 2022-2027 and announcing the new personnel of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Coordination and Cooperation Board in Laos for 2026-2031 was recently held in Vientiane. The event highlighted the contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism in Laos and its role in strengthening community ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Digital transformation energises Vietnam’s southernmost province

Digital transformation energises Vietnam’s southernmost province

In the southernmost province of Ca Mau, grassroots digital transformation models such as digital markets, model digital hamlets and smart public security are helping local authorities streamline administrative procedures and build a digital economy and society.

Science, technology must become key growth engines: PM

Science, technology must become key growth engines: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, chaired a thematic meeting in Hanoi on September 28, to explore ways these fields can contribute more effectively to socio-economic growth and to review progress from the third quarter of 2026.

Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking

Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man emphasised on September 28 that legislative work must focus on policy quality rather than the number of legal provisions, with laws designed to address practical problems, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for development.

Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust

Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 28 called for urgent and fundamental improvements in law enforcement, stressing that laws must be effectively implemented to serve development, protect legitimate rights and interests, and strengthen public trust.

Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan

Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan

After a year of duty in South Sudan, 51 officers and staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 returned to Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, carrying with them the memories of lives saved, challenges overcome and a mission completed far from home.

Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan

Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan

The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened in Tokyo on September 26, bringing Vietnamese banh mi, food and culture closer to Japanese people and the Vietnamese community. Held for the first time in Japan, the two-day festival offers a space for cultural exchange through cuisine.

Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.