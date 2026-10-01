Business

Reference exchange rate continues downward on October 1

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,624 VND/USD on October1, down 3 VND from the previous day.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,624 VND/USD on October 1. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,624 VND/USD on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,624 VND/USD on October 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,905 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,343 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases from the September 30 trading session.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,770 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,150 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
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