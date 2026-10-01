Society

Patriot Huynh Thuc Khang’s 150th birth anniversary marked in Da Nang

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, in his speech, called Huynh Thuc Khang an outstanding patriotic scholar of early 20th-century Vietnam. As a journalist, political activist and senior State leader, he combined patriotism, integrity, brainpower, courage, independent thinking and reform spirit.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang in Da Nang on October 1. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang in Da Nang on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Authorities of the central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 1 marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang, a patriotic scholar, prominent cultural figure, exemplary moral role model and former Acting President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, in his speech, called Huynh Thuc Khang an outstanding patriotic scholar of early 20th-century Vietnam. As a journalist, political activist and senior State leader, he combined patriotism, integrity, brainpower, courage, independent thinking and reform spirit. He devoted his life to serving the country and its people and always put their interests first.

Among the late leader's greatest legacies is the spirit of great national unity. The lesson remains fully relevant, and unity must translate into concerted action and practical results, he said.

He said unity within the Party must rest on principle, discipline and unity of will and action. Social unity must be built on respect, trust, sharing and consensus. The bond among the Party, State and people must be reinforced through responsibility, concrete action, effective performance and better care for people's lives, turning national unity into a resource for development.

Building on that spirit, he called for tapping brainpower, will and aspiration, and turning human capital into a driver of growth. He also urged making science, technology and innovation engines of expansion, and converting the goal of a prosperous, civilised and happy country into concrete plans, results and effectiveness.

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An art performance at the ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang in Da Nang on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

The Party, people and army will keep drawing on solidarity, self-reliance, resilience and determination to advance, as they work to carry out the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and build a stronger, more prosperous country, he said.

The leader asked Da Nang to fully leverage its role as a regional hub, strengthen linkages with other central localities, and make more contributions to national development.

Le Ngoc Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, pledged that the city's Party Organisation, authorities and people will stay united and uphold the traditions and strengths of Quang Nam and Da Nang people. They will work to follow the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first municipal Party Congress.

Da Nang will aim to become an increasingly modern, civilised city with a distinct identity and high quality of life. The goal is to live up to earlier generations' legacy, public trust and local ambitions in the country's new growth era, he said.

Huynh Thuc Khang was born in the former Quang Nam province on October 1, 1876. Quang Nam was merged with Da Nang in July 2025 to form the new Da Nang city.

In 1904, he and other intellectuals such as Phan Chau Trinh, Tran Quy Cap and Luong Van Can launched the Duy Tan movement, which promoted patriotism among people and pressed the colonial administration make reforms for the sake of people.

He was exiled to Con Dao Island by French colonialists in 1908 but continued patriotic activities after being released.

After the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh invited him to serve as Minister of Home Affairs in the provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Huynh Thuc Khang was appointed Acting President in May 1946 when President Ho Chi Minh paid a visit to France. He passed away on April 21, 1947./.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Huynh Thuc Khang #NA President Tran Thanh Man #Da Nang #patriotic scholar Da Nang
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