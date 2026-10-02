World cultures converge in Hanoi to shape a shared future

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Vietnam ramps up preparations for APEC 2027
Vietnam’s hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 will provide an excellent opportunity for the Southeast Asian country to affirm its stature in a new era of development.
Japanese bank eyes deeper hi-tech cooperation with Vietnam
Vietnam in emerging and strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is keen to deepen cooperation with digital transformation, green transition, robotics and energy.
Vietnam discusses tax cooperation with EU
Vietnam has maintained close and responsible cooperation with the European Council and EU member states on tax-related matters under the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 1.
Luxury tourist train connects heritage destinations
On September 28, the luxury Hanoi - Ninh Binh tourist train welcomed its first passengers on a journey themed “Connecting Heritage Destinations”. The high-quality rail tourism product offers not only a comfortable and novel travel experience, but also a new, sustainable approach to tourism, adding a distinctive attraction to the ancient capital.
Vietnam strengthens coordination for APEC Year 2027
A workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening Capacity for Effective Organisation and Coordination” was held in Hanoi on October 1 to share experience and enhance coordination among ministries, sectors, localities and international partners, contributing to the successful organisation of APEC Year 2027.
Ho Chi Minh City int’l travel expo features largest-ever showcase
Marking 20 years of development, the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its role as one of the leading large-scale international tourism promotion events in Vietnam and the Mekong region.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Hanoi–Hong Kong route
Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on September 30 launched a new route connecting Hong Kong (China) with Hanoi, helping strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties between the two sides.
PM calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against criminal fugitives
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 30 for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives.
National Assembly Standing Committee concludes sixth session
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its sixth session on the morning of September 30 after six days of work.
Top leader urges military to strive for best possible results in 2026
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.
New strategy drives Vietnam’s tourism towards higher value
After nearly a decade of implementing Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made strong progress. Markets have expanded, infrastructure investment has increased, while tourism products and service quality have gradually improved. Yet as the sector grows, so do the demands placed on it. Tourism must not only attract more visitors but also generate greater value. Against this backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, setting the goal of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.
Ethnic Lao community in Dien Bien celebrates new rice festival
As the rice fields turn golden, ethnic Lao people in the border commune of Muong Nha, Dien Bien province, celebrate Khau Ho Tet, their traditional festival marking the new rice harvest. Through time-honoured rituals, meals fragrant with newly harvested sticky rice and the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, a distinctive cultural tradition continues to be passed down and preserved within the community.
Ho Chi Minh City moves to boost seaport capacity
Following its administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City’s seaport network has expanded to encompass port clusters across the former Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, forming a major seaport and logistics hub. To fully capitalise on its expanded scale and deep-water ports, the city must address bottlenecks in transport connectivity, inter-port coordination, green and digital transformation, and logistics development.
Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29, during which he spoke highly of the effective coordination between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.
Top leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for Kinh Thien Palace restoration project
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to conserve, restore and rehabilitate Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on September 29.
Vietnamese pagodas foster Vietnam-Laos friendship
A ceremony reviewing Buddhist affairs for 2022-2027 and announcing the new personnel of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Coordination and Cooperation Board in Laos for 2026-2031 was recently held in Vientiane. The event highlighted the contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism in Laos and its role in strengthening community ties and people-to-people exchanges.
Digital transformation energises Vietnam’s southernmost province
In the southernmost province of Ca Mau, grassroots digital transformation models such as digital markets, model digital hamlets and smart public security are helping local authorities streamline administrative procedures and build a digital economy and society.
Vietnam’s airports among world’s top 50 most connected airports
Global aviation data provider OAG has ranked Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport among the world’s 50 most internationally connected airports in its 2026 Megahubs Index.
Science, technology must become key growth engines: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, chaired a thematic meeting in Hanoi on September 28, to explore ways these fields can contribute more effectively to socio-economic growth and to review progress from the third quarter of 2026.
Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage and authenticity opens in Hanoi
The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity opened in Hanoi on September 28, bringing together around 250 Vietnamese and international delegates to discuss ways to preserve heritage while promoting sustainable development.