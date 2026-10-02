Ideas shaping Hanoi’s future vie for Bui Xuan Phai Awards 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Three proposals for a Thanh Thai pedestrian street, a low-emission zone inside Ring Road No. 1, and Hanoi’s 100-year master plan have been nominated in the Ideas category of the “Bui Xuan Phai: For the Love of Hanoi” Awards 2026.

The Thanh Thai proposal seeks to create a distinctive pedestrian space by blending local heritage, traditional crafts, green areas, technology and a modern night-time economy.

The low-emission zone project, piloted in Hoan Kiem ward from July 1, aims to improve air quality by restricting high-emission vehicles and promoting electric transport, public transit, cycling and walking. It is set to expand across the area within Ring Road No. 1 in 2028-2029.

Meanwhile, Hanoi’s 100-year master plan sets development milestones in 2035, 2045, 2065, 2085 and beyond. Under the plan, Hanoi aims to maintain annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 11% during 2026–2035 and 2036–2045, before easing to 5% during 2046–2065 and 4.5% during 2066–2085.

Beyond 2085, the city envisions becoming a prosperous, harmonious and globally connected metropolis that preserves its thousand-year cultural heritage while serving as a hub for trade, knowledge, and innovation. The plan also calls for the development of a multi-layered urban structure and a modern spatial economy.

The three proposals reflect different approaches to shaping Hanoi’s future while drawing on the capital’s cultural heritage, environmental priorities and long-term development needs.

The “Bui Xuan Phai: For the Love of Hanoi” Awards were launched in 2008 by "The thao va Van hoa" and the family of painter Bui Xuan Phai (1920 - 1988), who is renowned for his paintings of Hanoi.

It aims to honour authors, works, ideas, and initiatives with artistic and scientific values that reflect a deep love for Hanoi./.​