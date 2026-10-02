APEC 2027: Power infrastructure prepares for surging growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Phu Quoc special administrative zone in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang experienced a mix of sunshine and heavy rain in late September. Despite the unstable weather conditions, major projects serving the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week are being hurriedly completed, with construction still underway at many sites. Behind these projects, the island’s power infrastructure is also being developed on schedule.



Following directions from Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), the Southern Power Project Management Board, the An Giang Power Company and relevant units completed three key power projects in August, laying a solid foundation for long-term power supply in Phu Quoc one year ahead of the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.



Three projects strengthen power supply capacity



To strengthen the capacity and reliability of power supply to Phu Quoc and meet requirements for APEC 2027, EVNSPC invested nearly 2.165 trillion VND (83.33 million USD) in three projects, namely the 220kV Phu Quoc Substation, the 110kV Phu Quoc–North Phu Quoc Transmission Line and the 110kV Phu Quoc–South Phu Quoc Transmission Line.



The 110kV Phu Quoc–North Phu Quoc line is 41.4km long, with two circuits and 75 tower locations. The 110kV Phu Quoc–South Phu Quoc line is 40km long, with two circuits and 79 tower locations, including 2.7km of underground cable. The 220kV Phu Quoc Substation has two 250MVA transformers and two 220kV connecting circuits stretching 38km, including 2.7km of underground cable.



On the morning of August 28, the Southern Power Project Management Board and An Giang Power Company, in coordination with the Southern Regional Power System Dispatch Centre and relevant units, successfully energised the 110kV Phu Quoc–North Phu Quoc transmission line.



It was the third project to be put into operation in August. Previously, the 110kV Phu Quoc–South Phu Quoc line was energised on August 16, followed by the 220kV Phu Quoc Substation on August 19.



Putting the three projects into operation has helped complete the 110kV grid connection on the island and meet the N-1 reliability criterion. Phu Quoc’s power supply capacity has therefore been strengthened, not only ensuring electricity supply throughout the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week but also creating reserve capacity to meet the special administrative zone’s growing socio-economic needs in the future.



According to EVN Deputy General Director Nguyen Tai Anh, following completion of the projects, EVNSPC needs to continue inspecting and monitoring the system, completing outstanding work, training operating personnel and conducting drills for emergency response scenarios.



He also highlighted safety requirements for offshore power facilities, particularly as large vessels operating in the area could pose risks to submarine cables and offshore power towers.



Preparing for rising power demand



The 220kV Phu Quoc Substation, which was energised only days earlier, is not merely a new addition to the island’s power system but also an important connection point in the network currently in operation.



Nguyen Phuoc Quy Hung, Director of the An Giang Power Company, said putting the 220kV Phu Quoc Substation into operation has helped ensure a more stable power supply to the special administrative zone and strengthened the system’s reserve capacity.



According to Hung, following energisation, An Giang Power Company will monitor the system around the clock, regularly inspect transmission corridors and carry out maintenance. The 220kV Kien Binh–Phu Quoc transmission line, part of which runs offshore, requires particular operational and maintenance measures.



This year, Phu Quoc’s commercial electricity consumption is expected to reach around 1 billion kWh, equivalent to about one-seventh of An Giang’s total electricity output, he said.



Phu Quoc’s rapidly rising electricity demand is becoming increasingly evident.



Nguyen Van Dong, General Director of Phuong Anh Duc Co., Ltd., has invested in Phu Quoc since 2008 and put Famiana Resort & Spa into operation in 2012. Built on 1.8ha, the resort has 100 rooms, with occupancy normally standing at 65–70% and reaching 80–90% during peak periods.



The resort’s operations illustrate how the story of power supply has evolved alongside Phu Quoc’s development. It is clear that the island’s electricity needs extend well beyond a single major event, the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.



APEC 2027 marks an important milestone. Phu Quoc’s hosting of the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week is expected to provide a major impetus for infrastructure investment, service improvements and the island’s international profile.



It is not only an opportunity to promote Phu Quoc to the world but also a chance to deepen connections with the international economic community.



After the event, the power system being developed and expanded today will provide a stronger long-term foundation for the growth of a special administrative zone whose demand for electricity to support increasingly diverse economic activities is set to continue rising./.

VNA