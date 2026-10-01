Politics

Vietnam steps up preparations for proactive, professional, effective APEC Year 2027

The successful organisation of APEC Year 2027, particularly the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and create opportunities to mobilise international resources for the country’s socio-economic development, as well as that of localities and the business community.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027, speaks at the committee's fourth meeting in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027, speaks at the committee's fourth meeting in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027, has called for proactive, professional, thorough and effective preparations for APEC Year 2027, stressing that hosting the event will provide an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its stature and position in a new era of development.

Addressing the fourth meeting of the national committee in Hanoi on October 1, Tuc said hosting APEC 2027 is an important multilateral diplomatic activity and an opportunity to enhance Vietnam’s international profile.

He noted with appreciation the clear shift in the mindset and working methods of ministries, sectors and localities, from a preparatory approach to proactively carrying out assigned tasks with a sense of urgency and responsibility.

The successful organisation of APEC Year 2027, particularly the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and create opportunities to mobilise international resources for the country’s socio-economic development, as well as that of localities and the business community, Tuc noted.

With just over 50 days remaining until the first activities, the Standing Deputy PM requested that all preparations follow clear and specific timelines.

He asked ministries and agencies to urgently finalise the content scheme for APEC Year 2027 and promote priority initiatives, including an innovation solution competition and an APEC Cities Forum. Preparations should also be made to invite leaders of APEC economies and other guests to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, while capitalising on upcoming external activities by Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

Regarding logistics, Tuc requested the Ministry of Finance to urgently submit for approval additional funding for 2026 and funding allocations for 2027, ensuring resources for tasks that must begin in October. Preparations for transport, venues, equipment, accommodation, gifts and receptions should meet quality requirements while remaining practical, efficient and economical, he stressed.

He also urged host localities to closely coordinate with the APEC Secretariat and relevant subcommittees, and use the opportunity to promote their culture, tourism, cuisine and distinctive products. An Giang province was asked to ensure progress on projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc, while Gia Lai province should accelerate infrastructure improvements and prepare personnel for the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) in December 2026.

The Standing Deputy PM requested security and health plans to be implemented proactively to ensure absolute safety for all APEC activities and readiness to respond to contingencies. He also called for detailed preparations for protocol, communications and cultural activities, including the official APEC website, the Phu Quoc media centre.

Regarding the ISOM, Tuc highlighted it as the first official activity of APEC Year 2027 and an important test of Vietnam’s preparations. He asked the APEC Secretariat and Gia Lai authorities to ensure thorough preparations in all areas to create a positive impression from the outset./.

VNA
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