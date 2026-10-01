Politics

Vietnam, US aim to soon conclude fair, balanced reciprocal trade agreement: Spokesperson

Vietnam and the US have made positive progress in negotiations toward an early conclusion of a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement so as to create a stable, long-term framework for bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 1.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and the US have made positive progress in negotiations toward an early conclusion of a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement so as to create a stable, long-term framework for bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 1.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing while responding to questions about the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his trip to the US for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities.

She said that during the September 21 meeting in New York, the two sides noted positive progress in negotiations toward an early conclusion of the agreement.

Building on these developments, Vietnam and the US are continuing discussions to advance the negotiations, ensure the legitimate interests of their people and businesses, and take into account the development conditions of both countries, thus contributing positively to the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as common prosperity around the world, she stated.

The spokeswoman added that competent Vietnamese agencies will provide full and specific information once the contents have been agreed upon by the two sides.

Regarding international media reports that the European Union (EU) is expected to remove Vietnam from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes in its October update, Hang said Vietnam has maintained close and responsible exchanges and cooperation with the European Council and EU member states.

Under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the EU, Vietnam shared information on progress in improving its tax-related legal system, mechanisms and policies in a consistent, transparent and fair manner, in line with international standards and practices.

These efforts aim to facilitate a more objective and comprehensive assessment that accurately reflects the situation in Vietnam, contributing to stronger cooperation between Vietnam and its European partners for shared development and prosperity./.

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