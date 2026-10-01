Politics

Vietnam–Laos Product Week opens in Hanoi

Vietnam–Laos Product Week, themed “Beautiful Champa Flowers,” opened in Hanoi on October 1 as part of the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme, bringing distinctive products from the two countries closer to consumers while creating opportunities for businesses to expand market links.

A booth showcasing rice products from Laos. (Photo: VNA)
A booth showcasing rice products from Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam–Laos Product Week, themed “Beautiful Champa Flowers,” opened in Hanoi on October 1 as part of the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme, bringing distinctive products from the two countries closer to consumers while creating opportunities for businesses to expand market links.

The event is jointly organised by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Domestic Trade under the Lao Ministry of Industry and Trade.


Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have been continuously nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Economic and trade ties have accordingly remained a key area of cooperation, with the two ministries maintaining regular exchanges and coordination across a range of fields.

During a recent working session with a Lao Ministry of Industry and Trade delegation led by Deputy Minister Phouthavanh Nanthavong, the two sides exchanged experience in organisational structures, inspection and supervision, and domestic market management and development. Son described these as practical areas of cooperation that help strengthen coordination and mutual understanding between the relevant agencies.

He said the week represents a concrete continuation of those efforts, showcasing distinctive goods from Vietnam and Laos and allowing Hanoi consumers and visitors to discover and experience products from both countries.

The initiative also creates a venue for businesses, cooperatives and producers to meet potential partners, gain market insights and explore new business opportunities. Connections established during the week are expected to help expand distribution channels and bring Vietnamese and Lao goods closer to consumers.

Son noted that products on display carry not only commercial value but also stories of the land, people and cultural identity of each country. Greater access to such products can therefore contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Lao peoples.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue coordinating with its Lao counterpart and relevant agencies to promote practical initiatives and further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he said.

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh said the event comes as the two countries are stepping up implementation of agreements reached by their senior leaders on economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Direct engagement between businesses and consumers, together with opportunities for enterprises to establish partnerships, will help translate those agreements into tangible activities in the marketplace, she added.

Tran Huu Linh, head of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, said this is the first time a wide range of distinctive Lao specialties had been officially introduced in Hanoi, providing a new avenue for Lao businesses and products to access Vietnam’s domestic market.
Ahead of the opening, the department and the Youth Union of the Government signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in implementing the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme.

Under the agreement, the two sides will coordinate efforts to promote Vietnamese products and connect producers with consumers and domestic distribution networks. Activities will also cover digital transformation, e-commerce, livestreaming, brand development and digital communications./.

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