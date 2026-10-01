Politics

Key leader asks for higher quality of Party building, personnel assessment

Party committees at all levels should strengthen political and ideological education and strictly implement Politburo Directive No. 07-CT/TW on stepping up the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, methodology and lifestyle in the new development period, along with regulations on setting an example and prohibited acts for Party members, said key leader Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu asked for higher quality of Party building and personnel assessment while chairing the meetings of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies and its Standing Board in Hanoi on October 1.

Participants discussed draft reports on the work of the Party Organisation of Central Party Agencies during the first nine months of 2026 and key tasks for the final three months, and work directed by permanent members of the Party Committee. They also looked into the third-quarter assessment and classification of officials under the Standing Board’s management, inspection and supervision work, and conclusions on the activities of eight inspection and supervision teams. A report on software for work management and personnel assessment was also discussed.

Accelerating implementation of key tasks

With little time left in the year, Secretariat Standing Member Tu said the workload remains substantial and requires greater initiative, responsibility and coordination.

He asked the entire Party Organisation to focus on completing political tasks in the final three months of the year and further improving strategic research and policy advice.

An immediate priority is to carefully prepare projects and materials for the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee and the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

Party committees were asked to review all 2026 tasks, ensuring quality and deadlines without delays or requests for extensions.

He also called for stronger information and communications work ahead of the review, expected in November, of the first year of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, dated January 7, 2026, on developing Vietnamese culture.

Improving quality of Party building, personnel assessment

Highlighting the importance of Party building and personnel development, the key Party leader said that effective performance of professional and political tasks must begin with sound political and ideological work, as well as inspection and supervision.

Party building must be carried out comprehensively in politics, ideology, ethics, organisation and personnel, he requested.

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Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Party committees at all levels should strengthen political and ideological education and strictly implement Politburo Directive No. 07-CT/TW on stepping up the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, methodology and lifestyle in the new development period, along with regulations on setting an example and prohibited acts for Party members.

They should proactively monitor ideological developments, maintain internal unity and safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation.

He urged better-quality Party committee and cell meetings, improved management and admission of Party members, strict safeguarding of internal political security, and fostering a spirit of proactiveness, innovation, and responsibility among officials and Party members.

He stressed the need for Party inspection, supervision and discipline in supporting development, and asked Party committees to implement relevant regulations and link inspection and supervision with the implementation of Party resolutions, directives and conclusions and the political tasks of agencies and units.

Regarding software for work management and KPI-based personnel assessment, the Standing Member of the Secretariat asked the working group, Party committees, agencies and units to continue finalising and deploying the system on a unified, interconnected basis with shared data, while accommodating the specific characteristics of each agency.

As the system must be completed by December, he asked the working group and Party committees to continue reviewing and finalising it, with additional functions for areas with specific requirements to be completed in October before wider deployment./.

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