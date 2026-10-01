☕ Afternoon briefing on October 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has asked for stronger research, forecasting and strategic advisory capacity to meet the country’s development requirements in the years ahead.



He made the request at a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy on October 1 on promoting the combined strength of the personnel working at academies and research institutes in strategic advisory work. Read full story



– Authorities of the central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 1 marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang, a patriotic scholar, prominent cultural figure, exemplary moral role model and former Acting President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

A musical performance at the ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of Huynh Thuc Khang in Da Nang on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, in his speech, called Huynh Thuc Khang an outstanding patriotic scholar of early 20th-century Vietnam. As a journalist, political activist and senior State leader, he combined patriotism, integrity, brainpower, courage, independent thinking and reform spirit. He devoted his life to serving the country and its people and always put their interests first. Read full story



– Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh led a delegation on a working visit to Switzerland from September 28 to 30, seeking to deepen parliamentary cooperation and advance bilateral ties.



While there, Thanh held talks with First Vice President of the Swiss National Council Katja Christ, met with Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya, attended a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and the 55th anniversary of Vietnam–Switzerland diplomatic relations. The official had meetings with leaders of the Swiss Party of Labour, the Communist Party of Switzerland, the Switzerland–Vietnam Friendship Association, and Swiss friends. She also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva. Read full story



– The Prime Minister signed Decision No. 1875/QD-TTg on September 30, issuing the National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework, Version 1.0.



The framework aims to establish a national master plan for technologies, data and defence processes, and specify shared cybersecurity components under the National Digital Architecture Framework. It follows the principles of shared use and shared resources while avoiding unnecessary and overlapping investment as stipulated in Articles 6 and 30 of the Government's Decree No. 331/2026/ND-CP. Read full story



– Vietnam disbursed 567.77 trillion VND (21.85 billion USD) in public investment capital as of September 24, equivalent to 55.5% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.



Excluding 5% of the local public investment plan, equivalent to 30.67 trillion VND, earmarked for investment in the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, the disbursement rate reached 57.2% of the plan assigned by the PM. Read full story



– Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continued to grow in September, although rates of expansion in output and new orders eased from those seen in August, according to the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by S&P Global on October 1.

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector maintains growth in September (Photo: VNA)

The report showed that the Vietnam Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.9 in September from 53.3 in August, indicating a smaller improvement in the health of the sector at the end of the third quarter. Nonetheless, business conditions have strenghtened in each of the past 15 months. Read full story



– Vietnam has been honoured with two major titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), namely Asia's Leading Destination and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT)'s Tourism Information Centre.



The accolades underscore the growing appeal of Vietnam's tourism at one of the world's most prestigious international tourism awards. Read full story./.