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Public investment disbursement reaches 55.5% of 2026 target

As of September 24, eight ministries and central agencies and 20 localities had disbursed funds at or above the national average.

Construction site of the Tran Hung Dao Bridge project in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Construction site of the Tran Hung Dao Bridge project in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam disbursed 567.77 trillion VND (21.85 billion USD) in public investment capital as of September 24, equivalent to 55.5% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

Excluding 5% of the local public investment plan, equivalent to 30.67 trillion VND, earmarked for investment in the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, the disbursement rate reached 57.2% of the plan assigned by the PM.

As of September 24, eight ministries and central agencies and 20 localities had disbursed funds at or above the national average. Among central agencies, the Ministry of National Defence had disbursed 31.8 trillion VND, followed by the Ministry of Public Security with 29.9 trillion VND and the Ministry of Construction with 17 trillion VND.

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Van Thanh Bridge is under construction, connecting Binh Thuan and Tien Thanh wards in Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Among localities, Hanoi posted the highest disbursement at 101.6 trillion VND, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 89.5 trillion VND.

Regarding capital allocation, the Ministry of Finance said the 2026 public investment plan funded by the State budget totals 1.02 quadrillion VND, including 372.38 trillion VND from the central budget and 650.22 trillion VND from local budgets.

​By the reporting date, 1.01 quadrillion VND had been allocated in detail to tasks and projects, equivalent to 98.1% of the plan assigned by the PM after excluding 15.01 trillion VND in additional local budget balancing capital.

Unallocated capital totalled 19.76 trillion VND, or 1.9% of the assigned plan, involving six ministries and central agencies and 23 localities.

To accelerate disbursement in the remaining months, the Ministry of Finance asked ministries, central agencies and localities to implement the public investment disbursement scoring mechanism, ensuring realistic registered progress and complete, accurate and consistent data./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #public investment #disbursement rate #Ministry of Finance
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