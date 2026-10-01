Hanoi sees strong growth in nine-month FDI attraction

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi recorded strong growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first nine months of 2026, with capital concentrated in high-tech and high-value-added industries, according to the municipal Department of Finance.



The results reflected the capital city’s continued efforts to attract foreign investment while creating additional momentum for economic growth and modernising its economic structure.



The department reported that foreign-invested enterprises in Hanoi generally maintained stable production and business operations in September, with many continuing to expand investment, increase capital and develop markets. Investment activity was concentrated mainly in real estate, wholesale and retail trade, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical activities, and business support services.



In the last nine months, disbursed FDI totalled about 1.358 billion USD, up 27.52% year-on-year and equivalent to 84.87% of the full-year 2026 target of 1.6 billion USD. In September alone, the figure reached an estimated 45.96 million USD, equivalent to 289.79% of the figure recorded in the same period last year.



The result indicates that FDI projects in the city were being implemented on schedule, with capital disbursement keeping pace with investors’ commitments, the department said.



Capital contributions and share purchases continued to account for a large proportion of total accumulated foreign investment, at about 66.39%, thanks to their faster and more flexible procedures and the ability to leverage existing business ecosystems.



In September, Hanoi licensed two new real estate projects with total registered capital of 93.70 million USD and approved three manufacturing and processing projects to increase their investment capital by 188.49 million USD, the largest monthly increase in manufacturing investment since the beginning of the year.



Several major projects continued investment, construction, and expansion in industrial parks, high-tech parks, and urban areas. The city also continued implementing 50 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed at a conference in June this year to announce the Hanoi Master Plan with a 100-year vision and promote investment.



Investment promotion activities were stepped up through meetings between the city’s leaders and foreign partners in September. The 2026 Capital Law, which took effect on July 1, provides mechanisms and policies to attract strategic investors, along with special investment procedures and incentives, supporting Hanoi’s efforts to attract FDI.



The municipal Department of Finance said the city would continue improving the investment and business environment, promoting digital transformation in foreign-investment administrative procedures and implementing fully online administrative procedures.



It will also focus on attracting high-tech and innovation-driven FDI projects, R&D centres, biotechnology, green energy and smart infrastructure projects to improve the quality, efficiency and sustainability of foreign investment in the capital city./.

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