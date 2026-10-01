Sci-Tech

National cybersecurity architecture framework issued

The framework aims to establish a national master plan for technologies, data and defence processes, and specify shared cybersecurity components under the National Digital Architecture Framework.

The National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework sets out basic requirements for connectivity and sharing of cybersecurity monitoring data, while avoiding duplicate investment in shared cybersecurity components already provided. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework sets out basic requirements for connectivity and sharing of cybersecurity monitoring data, while avoiding duplicate investment in shared cybersecurity components already provided. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister signed Decision No. 1875/QD-TTg on September 30, issuing the National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework, Version 1.0.

The framework aims to establish a national master plan for technologies, data and defence processes, and specify shared cybersecurity components under the National Digital Architecture Framework. It follows the principles of shared use and shared resources while avoiding unnecessary and overlapping investment as stipulated in Articles 6 and 30 of the Government's Decree No. 331/2026/ND-CP.

The National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework includes a national cybersecurity operations platform for unified monitoring, coordination and command of cybersecurity incident response; a national cyber defence platform serving as a protective shield for the digital perimeter and critical systems; end-point data security and safety infrastructure to protect devices and end users at agencies and organisations; and specialised cybersecurity systems among the national shared digital platforms.

The document clearly identifies shared cybersecurity components across the entire political system, providing a basis for agencies and localities to develop and deploy technological solutions while ensuring consistency in connection and data standards.

The framework sets out basic requirements for connectivity and sharing of cybersecurity monitoring data, while avoiding duplicate investment in shared cybersecurity components already provided. It also defines minimum cybersecurity requirements based on the level of information systems.

It provides a reference architecture for ministries and ministry-level agencies; People's Committees of provinces and cities; socio-political organisations using state budget funds; State-owned enterprises and non-business public units operating information systems of importance to national security; and agencies of the Party, National Assembly, Office of the President, Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, People's Courts and People's Procuracies.

Specific technical requirements for cybersecurity components at each level of information systems are governed by Decree No. 331/2026/ND-CP and National Standard TCVN 14423:2026 on cybersecurity, information systems and basic requirements. They are therefore not repeated in the National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework.

Four-layer national architecture

The National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework is designed based on an active defence approach and integrated with the National Digital Architecture Framework. It consists of two main groups: the National Cybersecurity Architecture as the “pillar component”, and cybersecurity components in the digital architecture frameworks of agencies and organisations as “satellite components”.

The architecture comprises four closely linked functional layers, creating a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem covering monitoring infrastructure, strategic data, operational platforms, and command and management.

The four layers are shared cybersecurity infrastructure across the political system; shared data across the political system; shared cybersecurity application and operational platforms across the political system; and interaction and measurement channels.

The framework also provides a conceptual reference model for People's Committees of provinces and cities to incorporate cybersecurity components into their provincial-level digital architecture frameworks.

A separate reference model applies to Party agencies, the National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Government agencies (including ministries and ministry-level agencies), important State-owned enterprises, and other agencies and organisations within the political system./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #cybersecurity #data management #National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework #National Digital Architecture Framework
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