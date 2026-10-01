Politics

Decisions presented to four more military officers for UN peacekeeping missions

The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 1 to hand over the President and the Minister of National Defence's decisions on the deployment of four officers of the Vietnam People’s Army to UN peacekeeping operations.

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Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, four officers assigned to UN peacekeeping missions, and delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, four officers assigned to UN peacekeeping missions, and delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 1 to hand over the President and the Minister of National Defence's decisions on the deployment of four officers of the Vietnam People’s Army to UN peacekeeping operations.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA, and Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, presided over the ceremony.

​The officers include Senior Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Trung Kien and Major Do Huyen Trang from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), who will respectively serve as a military performance and accountability reporting expert and a military expert at the Office of the Special Coordinator on improving the United Nations response to sexual exploitation and abuse (OSCSEA) at UN Headquarters.

The other two are Senior Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Nguyet Minh from the Political Academy under the Ministry of National Defence, and Captain Vo Van Thien from the Army Officer Candidate School No.2, who will serve as military observers with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

​The deployment reflects the growing professional capacity of Vietnam’s UN peacekeeping force, with the officers selected through rigorous procedures for their respective positions.

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the VDPO, said the department coordinated with relevant agencies and units to select, train and prepare the personnel in line with the requirements of their respective positions.

All the officers have appropriate professional training, expertise and experience, and have completed UN peacekeeping training programmes in accordance with the requirements of the VPA and the UN, he said.

Senior Lieutenant General Dao asked the officers to regard their deployment as an important political task, as well as an honour and major responsibility. He stressed that they must maintain political steadfastness and observe the foreign policy of the Party, State and army, as well as UN regulations and the laws of the host country./.

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