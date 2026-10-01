Sci-Tech

Strategic technologies expand space for Vietnam - Australia cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said that amid global uncertainties, strategic technologies are becoming a decisive driver of national competitiveness and sustainable development. Vietnam has identified science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key strategic breakthroughs.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Diep (R), Director of the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre, introduces strategic technology products to delegates at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Diep (R), Director of the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre, introduces strategic technology products to delegates at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Australia - Vietnam Strategic Technologies Forum 2026, themed “Strategic Technologies for a Sustainable Future,” opened in Hanoi on October 1, bringing together government officials, businesses, researchers and innovators from both countries to promote cooperation in key and emerging technologies.

Hosted by the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the forum represented efforts to strengthen bilateral connectivity in science, technology and innovation. It was also a major activity of the Australia - Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre (AVSTC), co-founded by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), PTIT and Nokia, with support from the Australian and Vietnamese governments.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said that amid global uncertainties, strategic technologies are becoming a decisive driver of national competitiveness and sustainable development. Vietnam has identified science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key strategic breakthroughs.

The development of technology, he stressed, should not only serve economic growth and infrastructure optimisation, but also people, ensuring security and safety in both daily life and cyberspace and promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is committed to facilitating cooperation among universities, research institutions and businesses of the two countries, and promoting joint research, testing and commercialisation of products, he said.

Australian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Renee Deschamps said that over the past year, the AVSTC has connected researchers, engineers, governments and business partners from both countries, helping translate strategic technology cooperation into practical outcomes. Australia will continue to work with Vietnam to promote trusted technology cooperation, strengthen innovation capacity and build a safe, prosperous and connected digital future.

AVSTC Director Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Diep said the centre is turning advanced research into practical solutions by bringing together leading scientists, business leaders and policymakers. Training programmes, doctoral scholarships and research grants are also helping equip the next generation of researchers in both countries to address challenges in AI, AI security, cybersecurity and digital inclusion.

Over the two-day forum, experts are to discuss future communications technologies, AI applications, robotics, cyber resilience, digital innovation and industrial cooperation. Sessions cover 5G/6G, mobile technology-based real-time flood warning systems, human-centred AI, autonomous robots, advanced semiconductor technologies and quantum science. Participants also join hands-on training led by Nokia experts and view demonstrations of AI safety protocols, digital twins and robotics.

Since its launch in June 2025, the AVSTC has funded 12 strategic technology seed projects, covering AI safety, AI-based sign language translation, quantum technology, digital twin-based education and advanced cancer detection methods. It has also awarded more than 100 scholarships to Vietnamese students and engineers and launched programmes to support young researchers and doctoral candidates.

The centre introduced the Women in Technology & Innovation Awards, supporting women’s leadership in strategic technologies and recognising around 40 female scientists and students across Vietnam./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Australia - Vietnam Strategic Technologies Forum 2026 #strategic technologies Australia
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