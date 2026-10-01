Society

2026 Action Month for the Elderly kicks off in Hai Phong

Policies for older people should be integrated into broader strategies for socio-economic and human development, social security, and quality of life, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said, stressing the importance of early, long-term planning so that today’s generations can look forward to a healthy, active, and happy old age.

​Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for the Elderly Pham Thi Thanh Tra (L) presents gifts to the elderly. (Photo: VNA)
​Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for the Elderly Pham Thi Thanh Tra (L) presents gifts to the elderly. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The 2026 Action Month for the Elderly opened in the northern city of Hai Phong on October 1, focusing on integrated care for older people as the population ages.

​The Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the municipal authorities co-hosted the event.

​Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for the Elderly Pham Thi Thanh Tra, in her speech, called older people an invaluable asset and a key resource of national development, saying that the Party, State and people will always honour their immense contributions.

​Tra mentioned that population aging is unavoidable and will impact every aspect of the socio-economic life, urging social security and healthcare systems to get ready in advance. She advocated for a shift from basic care to comprehensive, integrated care, and from viewing older people as recipients to recognising them as valuable contributors to national development, while balancing efforts to protect, care for, and uphold their role in society.

​Ministries, agencies, local authorities, and elderly associations at all levels were encouraged to make free health check-ups and screenings a central focus of Action Month. The Ministry of Health was called on to promptly review the availability of these services. Ministries and localities should work to raise awareness, strengthen accountability, and refresh their approach to elderly care to meet the needs of an aging population.

Policies for older people should be integrated into broader strategies for socio-economic and human development, social security, and quality of life, she said, stressing the importance of early, long-term planning so that today’s generations can look forward to a healthy, active, and happy old age.

​Authorities must also give greater attention to disadvantaged and lonely older people, those in remote and isolated areas, and other vulnerable groups, Tra said.

They should create conditions for older people to keep working, contribute to society and pass on skills and experience; help them get access to technology and narrow the digital divide; and develop the "silver economy" while expanding elderly care services.

​VAE Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh said aging is a challenge for social security but, with timely and appropriate policies, can also open opportunities to build a "silver economy" nationwide and in each locality. That includes expanding industries and services in products, technology, health care and health services, as well as models for protecting and caring for older people and upholding their role.

​He urged elderly associations at all levels to boost outreach efforts, inspire a real change in how society views the status and role of older people, offer practical support for their daily lives, and create meaningful activities and a supportive environment for them to contribute to their communities and the nation. He also encouraged these associations to advise Party committees, authorities, and Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels, and to propose policies on aging, long-term care, and the “silver economy.”

​Secretary of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee Le Ngoc Chau said the city has more than 713,000 older people, about 15% of its population. The city has introduced targeted support in recent years, including raising monthly social pensions to 700,000 VND (26.9 USD) for certain disadvantaged groups, covering 100% of health insurance premiums for those aged 60 to under 75, and increasing longevity and birthday gifts to a range of 900,000 - 3 million VND depending on age.

​On the occasion, the VAE Central Committee and Hai Phong city presented gifts to 10 exemplary older people./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #2026 Action Month for the Elderly #Hai Phong
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