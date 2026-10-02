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Hanoi accelerates construction of seven Red River bridges for APEC 2027

Accelerating the seven Red River bridge projects is aimed at serving APEC 2027 while enhancing connectivity between the two banks of the river, easing pressure on existing bridges and expanding development space for the capital.

A construction site of the Ngoc Hoi Bridge project (Photo: VNA)
A construction site of the Ngoc Hoi Bridge project (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is accelerating the simultaneous construction of seven projects to build bridges across the Red River, with a target of completing them in the second quarter of 2027 to serve APEC 2027.

According to a report on Hanoi’s socio-economic situation in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 released by the Hanoi Statistics Office, the seven bridges are Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So.

Construction is being accelerated, with Hong Ha and Me So bridges having recorded work volumes equivalent to more than 45% of their contract values.

At the Hong Ha Bridge project, cumulative construction work was valued at about 1.86 trillion VND (71.65 million USD) out of a total contract value of 3.975 trillion VND, equivalent to 46.9%, excluding contingency costs.

At the Me So Bridge project, the corresponding figures were 814.8 billion VND and 1.8 trillion VND, or 45.2%, excluding contingency costs.

For Tran Hung Dao Bridge, completed construction work was valued at 2.535 trillion VND, equivalent to 34.8% of the contract value, while that of Van Phuc bridge reached 696.4 billion VND, or 30.3%. Resources are being concentrated on these projects to further increase construction volumes and meet the overall schedule for the group of Red River bridge projects.

Tu Lien Bridge had recorded cumulative construction work worth 1.922 trillion VND out of a total contract value of 9.418 trillion VND, equivalent to 20.4%, excluding contingency costs. Thuong Cat bridge had reached 864.7 billion VND, or 16.2%, of its 5.35 trillion VND contract. At the Ngoc Hoi bridge project, the value of completed construction work stood at about 678.3 billion VND.

Regarding site clearance, the report said 100% of the land within the project boundaries had been handed over. However, some work related to the demolition of structures and relocation of technical infrastructure remains to be completed at Tu Lien and Tran Hung Dao bridges. Thuong Cat Bridge requires an additional 1.1ha of site clearance due to adjustments to the project.

These tasks need to be addressed promptly to enable contractors to carry out construction continuously and coordinate different components of the projects. Alongside increasing construction volumes, completing the demolition of structures, relocating technical infrastructure and handing over the additional land area are essential to ensuring project progress.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has asked relevant agencies to monitor the progress of the seven bridges and provide weekly and monthly updates. It has also called for greater use of modern machinery and technologies to shorten construction times.

In the final months of 2026, Hanoi has identified public investment and construction as the most direct and proactive drivers of growth. The city continues to require project owners to set specific disbursement schedules for each project, link implementation results with the responsibilities of project leaders, and prioritise resources for Ring Road 4, bridges across the Red River, urban railway projects and flood prevention works.

Accelerating the seven Red River bridge projects is aimed at serving APEC 2027 while enhancing connectivity between the two banks of the river, easing pressure on existing bridges and expanding development space for the capital./.

VNA
#APEC 2027 #bridges across the Red River #Hanoi #Red River #Hong Ha Bridge #Tu Lien Bridge #Ngoc Hoi Bridge Ha Noi
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