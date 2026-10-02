Vietnam-Hungary friendship meeting promotes people-to-people exchanges

Hanoi (VNA) – A friendship gathering between the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association (HVFA) and the Vietnamese Association in Hungary was held in Budapest on September 30, providing an opportunity for long-standing Hungarian friends of Vietnam and representatives of the Vietnamese community to meet and exchange views, contributing to greater mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai spoke highly of the HVFA’s sustained contributions over the years to people-to-people exchanges and efforts to promote Vietnam, its people and culture among Hungarian friends.

He expressed particular appreciation for members who have maintained close ties with Vietnam for decades, including those who once served in the International Commission of Control and Supervision for the implementation of the Paris Peace Accords, worked in Vietnam and held deep memories of the country and its people.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam always values and remembers the meaningful contributions made by Hungarian friends during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. The sincere bonds nurtured across generations have provided a special foundation for the friendship between the two countries.

Thai said people-to-people exchanges should also continue to evolve. Alongside traditional activities, the HVFA could expand cultural, educational and tourism ties, strengthen coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Hungary and other community organisations, and make better use of the media and social networks to bring Vietnam closer to the Hungarian public.

He particularly underscored the importance of fostering continuity between generations and encouraging more young Hungarians to join the friendship association, learn about Vietnam and visit the country, thereby carrying forward the valuable bonds cultivated by previous generations over many decades.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the HVFA and the Vietnamese Association in Hungary would strengthen coordination and organise more practical activities to connect the people of the two countries. He also affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy would continue to accompany, support and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

The gathering took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with participants enjoying traditional music performances and a selection of Vietnamese specialties. The event offered them further insights into Vietnam’s culture, country and people, while helping to preserve, promote and carry forward the longstanding friendship between the Vietnamese and Hungarian people./.