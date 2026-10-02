China–Vietnam concert strikes a chord of friendship

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and Chinese artists shared the stage at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on October 1 for a vibrant celebration of friendship through music.

The concert was jointly hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Vietnam and staged by the Ho Guom Opera and China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts to mark the 77th founding anniversary of China.

The event brought together senior Vietnamese and Chinese officials, including Politburo members Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese representatives included Wang Qun, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, and Wang Ning, Chairman of the World Theatre Alliance and President of the National Centre for the Performing Arts of China.

The concert featured the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Tran Nhat Minh, alongside choirs from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet and the People’s Public Security Theatre. It also brought together leading performers from both countries, including People’s Artist Co Huy Hung, pianist Vu Ngoc Linh, trumpeter Wang Yubing, soprano Zhou Xiaolin, tenor Wang Chong, and singers Nguyen Truong Linh and Dao Mac.

The Vietnamese and Chinese national anthems opened the evening, setting the tone for a programme that moved seamlessly between the musical traditions of the two countries and the classics of world music.

Highlights included Dang Huu Phuc’s “Festival”, Xuan Khai’s “Homeland emotions”, “You and Me” – the theme song of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and “Where Is the Road?” from the iconic "Journey to the West" television series.

Phan Nhan’s “Hanoi – Faith and hope”, performed by Zhou Xiaolin with the choirs, was another standout, alongside “O Sole Mio” and celebrated arias from "Hamlet" and "Turandot".

The evening closed with Do Nhuan’s “Vietnam–China”, bringing together Vietnamese and Chinese soloists, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and the choirs in a powerful finale.

Singer Truong Linh said he was honoured to perform alongside artists from both countries, describing the concert as a meaningful opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s cultural identity while discovering more about Chinese music and culture.

The concert demonstrated how music can transcend language, bringing artists and audiences together through shared emotions and a common appreciation of artistic heritage./.​