Vietnam adopts action programme for ASEAN connectivity

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25. The top Vietnamese leader’s working trip and bilateral activities in the US are expected to further advance the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner.