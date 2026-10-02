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Ho Chi Minh City team recovers 19 more martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

Officers and soldiers are determined to "overcome the heat and prevail over the rain", Lieut. Col. Le Ngoc Ha said, and are working fast without cutting corners on thoroughness or safety, so that no remains go unrecovered or unidentified.

Officers and soldiers look for martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers look for martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Team K74, the martyrs' remains search and recovery unit under the Ho Chi Minh City Military High Command, recovered another 19 sets of remains at Le Thi Rieng Park on October 1, lifting the total found at the site to 701.

The tally comprises 668 individual sets of remains and 33 sets from eight mass graves, along with 304 sets of personal artifacts.

To keep the operation on schedule, the team deployed three excavators, one dump truck and two 3.5-tonne trucks on the same day, clearing more than 500 cu.m of earth for excavation and haulage.

Lieut. Col. Le Ngoc Ha, head of Team K74, said intense heat and frequent rain have not slowed the work. Officers and soldiers are determined to "overcome the heat and prevail over the rain", he said, and are working fast without cutting corners on thoroughness or safety, so that no remains go unrecovered or unidentified.

The Ho Chi Minh City Mlitary High Command said the city will hold a memorial service for the martyrs found at the park, followed by a reburial ceremony at the municipal Martyrs' Cemetery./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Ho Chi Minh City Military High Command #Team K74 #Le Thi Rieng Park #martyrs' remains #Ho Chi Minh City #500-day campaign Ho Chi Minh City
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