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Thousands race to complete Phu Quoc airport expansion

Launched in September 2025, the airport expansion has entered a major construction push, with key components nearing completion despite heavy rain in recent weeks.

Around 9,500 unitised glass panels are being fitted to the Terminal T2 façade at Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Around 9,500 unitised glass panels are being fitted to the Terminal T2 façade at Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

An Giang (VNA) – More than 7,600 workers and engineers are racing to complete the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport in southern An Giang province, with the project scheduled to begin operations in April 2027 ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting later the same year.

Launched in September 2025, the airport expansion has entered a major construction push, with key components nearing completion despite heavy rain in recent weeks.

Terminal T2 is taking shape, featuring a massive steel roof inspired by the “Fire Phoenix”. Concrete structures for the main terminal are about 95% complete, while the main roof’s steel structure has been fully installed.

Around 9,500 unitised glass panels are being fitted to the terminal façade, while interior teams are installing electrical, technical and support systems.

The automated baggage handling system, spanning three floors and more than 8km, is about 60% complete. It will be capable of processing around 7,560 departing and 6,300 arriving bags per hour.

vnanet-phu-quoc-international-airport-expansion-1.jpg
The project is scheduled to begin operations in April 2027. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

According to the Phu Quoc International Airport project management board, 7,671 workers and engineers are currently deployed across the T2 terminal, VIP terminal, catering facility, infrastructure, apron and Runway No. 2.

The project is scheduled to raise the airport’s capacity to 20–24 million passengers annually by 2030. In the longer term, subsequent phases will complete the “Fire Phoenix” terminal complex, with a planned capacity of 50 million passengers a year.

The expansion is a key project in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027 and is expected to strengthen Phu Quoc’s role as an international aviation gateway. A technical flight scheduled for December 30, 2026 will provide an important early test of the project’s readiness./.​

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