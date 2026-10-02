Reference exchange rate bounces back on October 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,636 VND/USD on October 2, up 12 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,918 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,354 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also rebounded from the October 1 trading session.



At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, both rising 20 VND from the previous session.



Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates at BIDV increased 30 VND to 25,800 VND/USD and 26,180 VND/USD, respectively./.

VNA