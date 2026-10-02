Business

Reference exchange rate bounces back on October 2

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also rebounded from the October 1 trading session.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,636 VND/USD on October 2, up 12 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,918 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,354 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also rebounded from the October 1 trading session.

At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, both rising 20 VND from the previous session.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates at BIDV increased 30 VND to 25,800 VND/USD and 26,180 VND/USD, respectively./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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