Business

Nearly 500 booths showcase northern Vietnam’s rural industrial products

The 2026 Northern Rural Industrial Products Exhibition and Trade Fair features 492 booths, including around 250 dedicated to displaying and promoting typical rural industrial products and achievements in industrial and handicraft development from Hai Phong and other localities.

Officials visit Hai Phong’s exhibition booth. (Photo: VNA)
Officials visit Hai Phong’s exhibition booth. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Nearly 500 booths are showcasing typical rural industrial products at the 2026 Northern Rural Industrial Products Exhibition and Trade Fair, which opened in Hai Phong city on October 1.

The event is organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies and organisations as part of the National Industry Promotion Programme 2026.

Speaking at the event, Tran Viet Hoa, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Industrial Department, highlighted the northern region’s strong industrial and economic base, along with its abundant agricultural and forestry products, minerals, traditional crafts and craft villages.

These advantages create favourable conditions for developing supply chains spanning raw materials, production, processing, logistics and markets, helping turn local potential into higher productivity, added value and growth, he said.

According to him, industry promotion should therefore focus not only on supporting production facilities with machinery and equipment, but also on improving production capacity, productivity, quality and competitiveness. Technology innovation, digital transformation, green transition, product development and trade promotion are also essential to helping rural industrial products access markets and become more deeply integrated into supply chains.

Nguyen Hoang Long, Director of the Hai Phong Department of Industry and Trade, said the fair is part of a series of industry and trade events held in the city in 2026 and provides an opportunity for Hai Phong to strengthen links with other provinces and cities in product promotion, supply-demand connections, market expansion and business cooperation.

The week-long fair features 492 booths, including around 250 dedicated to displaying and promoting typical rural industrial products and achievements in industrial and handicraft development from Hai Phong and other localities.

The event also provides a platform for businesses, cooperatives and production establishments to meet potential partners, seek cooperation opportunities, connect with distributors and expand markets.

Long said rural industrial producers need to continuously improve product quality, competitiveness, traceability and packaging while accelerating digital transformation, branding and market development to meet increasingly demanding consumer expectations./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #rural industrial products #Hai Phong #traditional crafts #craft villages Hai Phong
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