Business

Vietnam targets Argentina to boost cashew exports

Vietnam's processed cashew exports to Argentina exceeded 270 tonnes in 2025, a 1.7-fold surge from 2024, with a value approaching 1.2 million USD.

Vietnamese cashew nuts are currently exported to more than 110 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese cashew nuts are currently exported to more than 110 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – A business seminar focused on the trade of Vietnamese cashews in the Argentine market was held on October 1 in Buenos Aires.

Opening the event, Ngo Manh Khoi, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina, noted that the event provides a valuable platform for producers, processors, importers, and distributors from both nations to directly understand each other's needs, exchange information on supply capabilities, and explore concrete opportunities for cooperation.

He emphasised that Vietnam has developed a highly competitive cashew processing industry, offering a diverse range of products tailored for international markets. However, to expand their footprint in Argentina, Vietnamese enterprises need a better grasp of local buyers' requirements regarding quality, technical specifications, commercial terms, and the capacity for stable supply, he stated.

Vice President of the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) Nguyen Minh Hoa reported that 2025 marked a new milestone for the Vietnamese cashew industry. Export value surpassed the 5 billion USD mark for the first time, reaching 5.43 billion USD – a significant leap from the 4.34 billion USD recorded in 2024.

Exports of processed cashews hit nearly 798,000 tonnes, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 5.7%. Vietnam firmly maintained its crown as the world's leading processor and exporter of cashews, commanding approximately 80% of the global market share.

According to Hoa, Vietnamese cashews are currently exported to more than 112 countries and territories, with major markets including China, the US, and Europe.

vnanet-cashew1.jpg
Representatives from VINACAS, Vietnamese and Argentine businesses at the event (Photo: VNA)

Last year, China officially overtook the US for the first time to become the largest export market for Vietnamese cashews, with a turnover of approximately 1.12 billion USD. Meanwhile, exports to the US stood at around 975 million USD.

Beyond its traditional strongholds, South America is emerging as a highly promising region for Vietnamese cashews. Argentina, in particular, is considered a focal market of keen interest, he added.

Through this working visit, Hoa expressed his hope that VINACAS would forge stronger direct links with Argentine importers and distributors, gain deeper market insights, and aggressively expand its partnership network. Statistics show that Vietnam's processed cashew exports to Argentina exceeded 270 tonnes in 2025, a 1.7-fold surge from 2024, with a value approaching 1.2 million USD.

At the seminar, market specialist Agustín Fernández Rivas analysed the cashew market outlook across Argentina, South America, and Vietnam.

According to the presented data, the global cashew market reached an estimated valuation of 11 billion USD in 2025 and is projected to maintain an annual growth rate of roughly 7%. In South America alone, the market size is expected to swell from 403 million USD in 2025 to 564 million USD by 2031.

Argentine participants identified several high-potential distribution channels for Vietnamese cashews, including supermarket chains, health food stores, the broader food manufacturing industry, and the booming plant-based beverage segment.

Meanwhile, representatives from Vietnamese firms showcased their robust production, processing, and export capacities, actively exploring ways to tailor their products to the specific tastes and requirements of the Argentine market.

Following the seminar, numerous Argentine companies expressed strong interest in ramping up their imports of Vietnamese cashews and committed to further negotiations with potential partners, paving the way for long-term and lucrative commercial relationships./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnamese cashews #Vietnam-Argentina relations #Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina #VINACAS #cashew exports Argentina Vietnam
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