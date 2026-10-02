Vietnamese, Chinese localities seek to advance high-tech agricultural cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – Heilongjiang, a major agricultural province of China, is seeking to expand international cooperation in agriculture, with Vietnam identified as a promising market and partner, particularly in high-tech agriculture, agricultural machinery, irrigation, crop varieties and technical exchanges.



Heilongjiang Vice Governor Cong Li said the province has in recent years attached importance to international agricultural cooperation, and gradually built a multi-level, multi-sector network with Russia, ASEAN, Central Asia, Belarus and other partners. Practical cooperation has been carried out in agricultural machinery and equipment, water-saving irrigation, agricultural trade and crop breeding, producing positive results.

Heilongjiang Vice Governor Cong Li (Photo: VNA)

Regarding cooperation with Vietnam, she noted that the association of Vietnamese businesses in China visited Heilongjiang in July to explore opportunities to expand the Vietnamese market for agricultural products branded as “Black Soil Premium Products”. The visit was seen as one of the activities contributing to broader agricultural cooperation between the two sides.



Cong expressed her hope that Heilongjiang would further strengthen agricultural cooperation with other countries, including Vietnam, and encouraged foreign businesses and entrepreneurs to visit the province to explore cooperation opportunities. Potential areas include agricultural machinery and equipment, irrigation systems, crop varieties and agricultural production technologies, she said, adding that the provincial authorities and relevant agencies will create favourable conditions to facilitate cooperation.



From a professional perspective, Liu Xiaobing from the Heilongjiang Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing that the province has placed particular emphasis on agricultural science and technology in recent years, promoting the application of new quality productive forces in agriculture, with a focus on breeding, productivity enhancement and advanced production technologies.

Liu Xiaobing, head of the crop production management division at the Heilongjiang Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (Photo: VNA)

He said agricultural cooperation between Heilongjiang and Vietnam has gradually expanded, with Vietnam becoming one of the province’s important agricultural export markets. The two sides have exchanged views on bringing “Black Oil Premium Products” to the Vietnamese market, while several Heilongjiang agricultural technology companies have introduced products in Vietnam, including unmanned aerial vehicles and smart irrigation systems.



However, direct cooperation in agricultural technology and machinery still has considerable room for expansion, Liu said.



The discussions indicated that agricultural cooperation between Heilongjiang and Vietnamese localities is already grounded in agricultural trade and business exchanges, while offering significant potential for expansion into higher-tech areas such as crop breeding, mechanisation, smart machinery, water-saving irrigation and productivity-enhancing technologies.



Stronger business connectivity, expert and personnel exchanges, and participation in trade promotion activities and specialised exhibitions are expected to create more practical channels for collaboration in the time ahead./.