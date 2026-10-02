Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 to feature major events

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 will take place from October 30 to November 7 in northern Thai Nguyen province, featuring a wide range of cultural, promotional and trade activities to celebrate the province’s tea heritage and boost the Vietnamese tea brand internationally.



Themed “Thai Nguyen – premier tea,” the festival will highlight the historical, cultural and economic value of tea while promoting organic, high-quality and sustainable production and strengthening the sector’s global competitiveness.



Speaking at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1, Vice Chairwoman of the Thai Nguyen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Loan said the festival will honour generations of artisans, farmers, cooperatives and businesses that have helped preserve and develop the province’s tea brand.



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang said the festival will contribute to cultural diplomacy and showcase Vietnam’s tea-growing traditions, indigenous knowledge and community culture, alongside advances in green and sustainable production.



The event will also promote economic diplomacy by creating opportunities for Vietnamese tea to integrate further into global value and green supply chains, while facilitating cooperation in exports, technology transfer, investment and green tourism.



The opening ceremony will be held on October 30 at Vo Nguyen Giap Square, featuring an art programme marking the 195th anniversary of Thai Nguyen’s establishment, the presentation of the first-class Labour Order to the province, the recognition of Thai Nguyen tea cultivation and processing knowledge as national intangible cultural heritage, and a 10-minute high-altitude fireworks display.



Other highlights include the “Tea procession” street parade, the exhibition “Thai Nguyen 195 years – Achievements in integration and development,” and the launch of a heritage train service linking Hanoi and Thai Nguyen.



An international tea forum themed “From tea heritage to the global tea economy” will be held on October 31.



A tea-tasting programme featuring public figures will also take place in five renowned tea-growing areas including Tan Cuong, La Bang, Vo Tranh, Dong Hy and Dong Phuc. It will run from October 10 to November 7./.

VNA