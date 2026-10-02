ASIAD 2026: Nguyen Thi Tam settles for boxing silver

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam won a silver medal in the women’s 51kg boxing event at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after losing 0–5 to China’s Wu Yu in the final at Nishio Gymnasium in Aichi prefecture, Japan, on October 2.

Facing the Paris 2024 Olympic champion in the women’s 50kg category, Tam fought hard but could not produce an upset. Wu Yu showcased her experience, movement and tactical control to secure unanimous scores from all five judges.

Tam’s silver marks a milestone for Vietnamese women’s boxing as she became the first Vietnamese female boxer to reach an ASIAD final.

She had earlier defeated reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan 5–0 in the semifinals.

The ASIAD 2026 silver adds to Tam’s bronze at ASIAD 2018 and two Asian titles. She is also the first Vietnamese boxer to win a bronze medal at the world boxing championships.

On October 2, Vietnam has secured two additional silver medals, bringing its tally to two golds, three silvers and 19 bronzes, placing the country 20th in the medal standings./.

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