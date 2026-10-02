TasteAtlas ranks Vietnamese chili garlic dipping sauce among world’s top three

Hanoi (VNA) – Food website TasteAtlas has updated its list of the world's best dipping sauces, and Vietnam's chili garlic fish sauce made the cut.

In the "34 Best Dipping Sauces in the World" ranking, updated on September 15, the sauce scored 4.3 out of 5 to place third.

The ranking drew on 1,800 ratings from readers and food experts, with more than 1,550 verified as valid.

TasteAtlas said the ubiquitous sauce, in its basic form, combines lime juice, or optionally vinegar, sugar, water and fish sauce for a sour base. Common add-ins include finely sliced chili, garlic, shallots, spring onions, ginger and fresh herbs.

The sauce comes in many regional varieties, and the final composition may also depend on the type of meal which it accompanies. It typically goes with "cha gio" (spring rolls), "banh xeo" (crispy pancakes), meat and seafood dishes, noodles and soups.

Vietnam had a second entry: "mam nem" (fermented fish dipping sauce), ranking 15th with a score of 3.9 out of 5.

TasteAtlas described "mam nem" as a traditional sauce made from fermented anchovies, far more pungent than other fish sauces. Regular fish sauce is strained to extract only the salty liquid, while "mam nem" uses the whole fish.

In dishes, "mam nem" is usually blended with sugar, chili, lime juice, pineapple and garlic, which heighten its aromas and flavors. TasteAtlas recommends pairing it with beef, such as "bo nuong vi" (Vietnamese lemongrass grilled beef)./.